St Andrew’s triumph over hosts in inaugural Grey water polo tournament

St Andrew's College were crowned champions at the inaugural Grey High water polo tournament at the weekend.

St Andrew’s College made history on Sunday when they became the champions of the inaugural Grey High water polo tournament, defeating the hosts 8-7 in a hotly contested final.

In the process, the team from Makhanda grabbed their first silverware since October 2024 when they defeated Selborne College in the final of the Woodridge Stayers tournament.

St Andrew’s performed superbly from the start at the Grey event, dominating their pool before heading into the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals they defeated Paarl Boys’ High 9-2 before edging out Reddam House Constantia 13-10 in the last four.

Grey, meanwhile, also went on an unbeaten run and posted wins over Hudson Park and Woodridge College respectively in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The final was set to provide an entertaining finale to the tournament, and it lived up to those expectations.

After an absorbing first half St Andrew’s carried a slim 3-2 lead into the break following a fast start.

The third quarter was all about the visitors. They bossed the proceedings and converted 80 percent of their chances to score four times.

Grey mustered only a single goal in response, leaving the Makhanda team 7-3 ahead as the match entered the last chukka.

Andrew Ellis extended the lead to 8-3 and the outcome appeared to be done and dusted, but Grey, while down, were definitely not out.

Jed Paterson scored a quick brace to cut the deficit to three goals, before strikes by Caleb Levey and Christian Horne made it a one-goal game with minutes remaining.

In a nervy finish, Grey had one more opportunity to attack, but St Andrew’s held on for the win.

“I was happy with the overall performance; the team stuck to our defensive structures, kept things simple and worked together as a unit,” St Andrew’s coach Grant Mackenzie said.

“Each game we had built on what we would do going into the knockout stages.

“We know Grey have a strong attacking team and enjoy creating mismatches with their picks and screens.

“We made sure we did not concede too many easy goals and exploited their mistakes on defence.”

While the coach was pleased with his team’s efforts, he reiterated the importance of working on closing off games.

St Andrew’s will return to action in two weeks’ time at the Vides tournament to be held at Selborne College in East London.

“Our main aim before Vides is to stay injury-free, keep the momentum and work on converting our extra-man opportunities,” Mackenzie said.

“We also need to tighten our defence and ensure that teams need to work hard to score goals.” - SuperSportSchools.com