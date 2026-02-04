BCFR accepts four new applicants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new BCFR regional executive committee is, back, from the left, Mbongeni Gcilitshana, Gavin van Rooyen, Masixole Gxekwa, Zolani Manziya, Welcome Makade, Zola Dunywa; front, from the left, Vuyo Zambodla, Nondwe Nondaka and Siyabonga Tempi.

The Buffalo City Football Region (BCFR) achieved a significant milestone on Saturday at its first Ordinary Congress when they accepted new applicants, North End-based East London Central, Tsholomna, Ncera, and Twecu, into its fold.

As a result, the BCFR have increased their member affiliates to a record 12 grassroots local football associations, of which seven are rurally based.

The other BCFR member affiliates are Duncan Village, Gompo, Needs Camp, Nxarhuni, Mdantsane, Berlin, Peelton, and Qonce.

At the meeting, the congress adopted its restructured BCFR regional football executive committee, now led by president Thanduxolo Breakfast, after the resignation of Vukile Mlanjana, who has taken over the role of Chippa United’s head of football development.

Breakfast emphasised that a key objective was to ensure that all its members coordinate functional football development programmes this season.

Other key issues that were adopted at the meeting were the year’s football calendar, programmes and events, and the projected budget.

The regional leadership also handed over newly purchased grass-cutting machines to its local football associations to assist them in maintaining their football facilities.

The structure will host its annual congress on February 28. - DDC