Gardens set to collide with mighty Naka Bulls in Saldanha

Claude Jantjies goes on the attack for Gardens against Kruisfontein United during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Rosedale, Kariega.

EP club rugby champions Gardens could collide with Pretoria’s all-conquering, three-time Gold Cup winners, the Naka Bulls, in a bone-crunching showdown at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter tournament in April.

The powerhouse sides have been included in a star-studded eight-team lineup, which will fight it out for glory on the west coast from April 2 to 6 in front of capacity crowds at the Transnet Stadium.

Though the draw has yet to be conducted, the possibility of a Gardens versus Naka Bulls clash is generating frenzied excitement among club rugby supporters.

The participating clubs are Hawston, Vredenburg, Hamiltons, Naka Bulls, Gardens, Evergreens, SK Walmer, and the host club, Saldanha.

The Naka Bulls have reigned supreme in the national Gold Cup competition for the past three seasons, and Gardens were crowned EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 and Ebrahim Patel Community Cup champions in 2025.

“Should a Gardens versus Naka Bulls clash materialise, it could become one of the defining moments of the tournament,” Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said.

“Gardens, an amateur community-based team, continues to grow in stature through strong local support, player development, and a commitment to disciplined, attacking rugby.

“The club represents the heart of grassroots sport, providing opportunities for local players to compete and develop while proudly carrying community values onto the field.

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson

“Standing in contrast, the Naka Bulls compete at a semi-professional level, benefiting from more structured high-performance environments, advanced conditioning programmes, and higher-level competitive exposure.”

Johnson said the Kariega side would face a huge physical battle if they were drawn to play the Naka Bulls.

“Known for their physical dominance and tactical discipline, they present a significant challenge to any opponent,” he said.

“If the two sides meet during the Saldanha tournament, it would create a compelling narrative — a passionate amateur club testing itself against a semi-professional outfit.

“For Gardens, such a fixture would be an opportunity to showcase their growth, resilience, and ability to compete beyond traditional amateur expectations.

“The Saldanha tournament has a reputation for bringing together diverse levels of rugby talent, and a fixture of this nature would likely attract strong spectator interest.

“Matches that bridge amateur and semi-professional rugby often highlight the depth of talent within community structures and the strength of the local rugby pathway.

Johnson said Gardens had also been invited to play at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup during the Easter period.

“After careful consideration, discussion, and planning, Gardens Rugby Club has formally accepted the invitation to participate in the Saldanha Easter Tournament,” he said.

“We are aware that this decision has brought mixed emotions. Some of our players, supporters, and members feel disappointed, and those feelings are valid and respected.

“Please be aware that this decision was not taken lightly, nor was it made to disregard the importance or value of any other tournament or relationship.

“At this time, the Saldanha tournament aligns best with the club’s current objectives, preparation plans, and logistical considerations.

“As leadership, we are entrusted to make decisions that serve the broader interest of the club — even when those decisions are difficult.”

Johnson said Gardens had embarked on a sponsorship drive so they could match teams like the well-funded Naka Bulls.

“The Saldanha tournament offers Gardens and its players a valuable opportunity to showcase local talent on a major stage while proudly representing their community,” he said.

“To make this journey possible, Gardens is inviting businesses and community partners to come on board as sponsors.

“Sponsors will benefit from brand exposure during televised matches, on team apparel, and across club promotional platforms, while also contributing to youth development and positive community impact through sport.

“Support will help cover transport, accommodation, equipment, and player welfare as the team prepares for the tournament.”

Businesses interested in partnering with Gardens can contact Johnson at 067 105 9074.

