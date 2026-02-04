Highbury seek cup magic against Sekhukhune to end league woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury's Yanelisa Nomandela, left, and Sizwe Sithole, Upington FC, compete for the ball in their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash on Sunday.

Highbury FC’s Yanelisa Nomandela is eager to see his dream of reaching the Nedbank Cup last 16 come true on Saturday.

The Yellow Nation face PSL side Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

While victories have been hard to come by in the Motsepe Foundation Championships, the Gqeberha club have enjoyed a certain amount of success in the Nedbank Cup.

The Yellow Nation defeated Kruger United 3-1 in the preliminary round to advance to the competition’s last 32 stage for the first time in the club’s history.

They will be hoping that their good fortune in the Nedbank Cup continues on Saturday when they face Sekhukhune.

Though this will not be his first last-32 stage match, having made it before with Mighty Eagles, the midfielder expressed his delight at reaching this milestone with Highbury.

“This is the first time Highbury has advanced this far in the competition, so we must prove or show that we deserve to be here,” Nomandela said.

“The game on Saturday will not be my first at this level of competition. Last season, while playing for the Mighty Eagles, we faced AmaZulu in the last 32 of the competition.

“So, this will be my second time competing in the Nedbank Cup last 32, and I can say that I have some experience with this competition.

“My main goal for Saturday’s game is for Highbury to advance to the last 16 stage, as I have never done so.

“Our team strives for the same goal and will work hard to achieve it.”

The 21-year-old midfielder from Flagstaff joined Highbury last season.

Though the main mandate is to promote the club to the PSL, Nomandela said reaching the last 16 of the competition would be of great value and inspiration for the team to get back to winning ways.

Highbury has not won a league game in seven consecutive matches.

“Winning the game on Saturday will be a huge motivational boost for us to get back into the league and win again.

“Our game plan for Saturday, the coach told us, is to not respect them but to play our own game.”