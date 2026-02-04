Lithebe Menzeleleli aims to take it easy in VSlots 10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Lithebe Menzeleleli will not be pushing hard in Saturday's VSlots 10km

After finishing third at the 2025 VSlots 10km run, Gqeberha-based road runner Lithebe Menzeleleli said he will not be chasing a podium finish at this year’s event due to injury.

In its second edition, the fast-becoming-popular event, which also includes a 5km family run, will take place at the Cillie Sports Grounds in Sydenham on Saturday.

Last year, the Ikhamva Athletics Club dominated the podium in the male race.

Melikhaya Frans was the first male runner to cross the finish line, clocking 29 minutes and 55 seconds.

Sinawo Poti and Menzeleleli came in second and third, with times of 30:41 and 30:47, respectively.

Refiloe Solomons, a standout female runner at the Nedbank Running Club, won the female race in 38:58.

Amanda Deshe finished second in 39:23 and Bianca Meistre took third in 40:16.

Still recovering from injury, the 26-year-old Menzeleleli said there was no podium-finish pressure this year.

He said he was using Saturday’s race to assess his recovery progress, as he planned to compete in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha and the Motherwell Freedom Run 10km races.

“I’m recovering from an Achilles tendon injury,” Menzeleleli said.

“Due to my injury, I was unable to participate in the NMB Gqeberha Run.

“However, on Saturday, I will run the VSlots 10km race to assess my injury status.

“I’ve been taking things slowly and just jogging. I haven’t resumed my regular training yet, so I won’t put any pressure on myself on Saturday because I’ve just returned from injury.

“Last year, I finished third on the podium, but this year there is no pressure.

“I want to be completely recovered for the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K race and the Motherwell Freedom Run.

“I am confident that by then, I will have fully recovered and resumed my normal training and form.

“So I’m really looking forward to those two races.”

In 2025, the inaugural race attracted 990 runners and organisers hope to increase participation this year, with a target of 1,200 entries.

