Guardiola seeks rule change to make Guehi eligible for League Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants defender Marc Guehi to be allowed to play in their League Cup final against Arsenal, saying the club will ask organisers to reconsider eligibility rules.

City booked their place at Wembley with a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg, completing a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Competition rules make Guehi ineligible for the final because he featured earlier in the tournament for Crystal Palace, and joined City after the first leg of the semi-final.

“Why should he (Guehi) not play? Why not? We pay his salary, he is our player,” Guardiola told reporters.

“You buy a player for a lot of money and he is not able to play for a rule I don’t understand. Hopefully they can change it.

“I told the club we must ask. Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final.”

Omar Marmoush scored twice as the home side were ruthless in the first half.

Tijjani Reijnders also got on the scoresheet.

“We showed a very good mentality,” Marmoush told Sky Sports. “We were together as a team. From the first minute we were very focused on the job. We showed our mentality and passion and are very happy to reach the final.

“We are here to win trophies. We give our best every day to reach these finals and win silverware. Hopefully we can do it for all the new players and the players who were here.”

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, the last thing Newcastle needed was to concede early at the Etihad Stadium, but Marmoush’s shot deflected off defender Dan Burn and into the net inside six minutes.

The Egypt international added a second on the night with a close-range header from Antoine Semenyo’s cross. Marmoush has scored 12 goals for City and five have come against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

A rampant City scored a third before halftime and Semenyo was involved again as he created the chance for Reijnders to finish.

Newcastle pulled a goal back just past the hour-mark when substitute Anthony Elanga showed quick feet to work a shooting chance and curled his effort past James Trafford in the home goal.

Elanga missed two superb chances to reduce the deficit further, one scarcely believable from right in front of the goal, while Erling Haaland brushed the post at the other end.

City won four League Cup titles in a row between 2018 and 2021 and have eight in all. Only Liverpool (10) have won it more.

Arsenal have not lifted the trophy in 33 years and have two previous wins.

The final is scheduled for March 22. — Karan Prashant Saxena