Highbury aim for giant-killing act against Sekhukhune United

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higbhury head coach Kabelo Sibiya prepares his side for the much-anticipated Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Premiership side Sekhukhune United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

Highbury FC have set their sights on causing a major upset against Betway Premiership side Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Head coach Kabelo Sibiya said spirits were high in the camp among players ahead of the game against Sekhukhune.

Despite their struggles to win games in the Motsepe Foundation Championship league this season, the Gqeberha club have enjoyed success through the qualifying stages of the Nedbank Cup.

Highbury defeated Kruger United 3-1 in the preliminary round, advancing to the competition’s last 32 stage for the first time.

They will be hoping that their good fortune in the Nedbank Cup continues on Saturday when they face Sekhukhune.

“The energy in the club is very high,” Sibiya said.

“You can tell that everyone in the club wants to play this game.

“Even the players who have missed time due to injury have been working hard to prepare for this match.

“We are very excited to see our players fighting so hard for a spot, even though they have been working hard to be available for league matches as well.

“The players are looking forward to the game.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the club because it’s the first time in this position.

“We are fortunate to play against Sekhukhune United, a Premiership team. Sekhukhune is ranked among the top four in the PSL.

“This match will provide an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent and compete to advance to the next round of the competition.”

Sekhukhune United strengthened their squad for the Betway Premiership season, announcing several key signings in early 2026.

The signings include Ivorian winger Amede Tidiane Diomande, striker Lehlohonolo Mojela from Stellenbosch, former Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm, and loanees Katlego Otladisa and Tshepo Mashiloane.

“I’m not sure how they’ll approach the game, but as a coach, I’ve faced Sekhukhune before when I was with TS Sporting in the MFC.

“We played two matches, both of which were draws, during the season in which Sekhukhune was promoted.

“One will welcome anything; if they play new players, it makes no difference to us; they are still Sekhukhune.

“It doesn’t matter if they play their first-team players who have been playing regularly, we’re going out there to face whoever will be playing on the day.

“We respect Sekhukhune as a PSL club, but this competition has shown us that anyone can defeat anyone on the day.

“As long as you do the right thing on the day, you have a good chance of winning the match.

“Our goal is to win the match and advance to the next round of the competition.

“At the very least, if we win and Chippa United wins, we will be the only two Eastern Cape provincial teams in the competition.”

The Herald