Muller Mania: Promise or pressure for SA rugby’s next star?

The Junior Springboks have been hard at work in Stellenbosch as preparations continue for the upcoming season, with the SA U20s having assembled last Saturday.

Since arriving in camp, the squad has already been tested in two warm-up fixtures against the University of Cape Town’s Ikey Tigers and Stellenbosch University’s Maties.

SA Rugby recently announced a training squad brimming with young talent, including several players who only matriculated last year.

Among them, one name has dominated the conversation: high school prodigy Markus Muller.

The teenage standout has been earmarked for higher honours, sparking debate over whether he could one day make the leap to Springbok level.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote believes the potential is there, not just in Muller, but across the squad.

“I do see Springbok prospects here,” Foote said.

“Though the Springboks is such a huge step up, these players have done everything they can at their age-group level to put themselves in a position to go further in their careers.

“Our job is to enhance their development so they can take the next step. There is Markus, Ethan [Adams], and AJ Meyer. There is so much talent here,” Foote told SportsBoom.co.za.

History has shown that not every schoolboy star transitions smoothly into senior rugby. While players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse successfully made that jump, many others faded after school. That reality naturally raises questions about whether the hype surrounding Muller is justified.

“Hype?” Foote laughed.

“That’s the hard thing for these guys. There’s social media and a lot of pressure on this guy. The reality is, he’s on everyone’s highlight reel, but I think he’s got his feet firmly on the ground.

“We obviously want to keep building him. He just wants to play well. If he keeps playing well, he probably deserves the hype, but I think Markus is more focused on doing his job for the team.”

Foote also highlighted the impressive depth of talent emerging from South African schools, noting that exposure at tournaments such as Craven Week and the U-18 International Inbound Series has helped prepare players for the next level.

“There is unbelievable talent coming through from the high schools,” he said.

“For us, it’s about explaining Test-match rugby to them. The guys who have been in the squad are setting a great example, and the new players don’t feel intimidated. That allows them to express themselves.”

One player still eligible for selection is Luan Giliomee, who is currently making his Blitzboks debut at the Singapore Sevens. Foote confirmed he is monitoring Giliomee closely as a potential addition to the squad.

“Let’s see how he goes with the sevens,” Foote said.

“I think his development there will be great. We could use him if Alzeadon Felix doesn’t come right — he can cover at flyhalf. I’ll touch base with him over the next two weeks.”

Foote also addressed the ongoing trend of young South African players moving overseas and representing other nations.

The latest example is Josh Neill, a former SA U-18 representative who has since committed to Ireland at the same age level.

“The reality is there’s a lot of competition in South African rugby right now,” Foote explained.

“Rassie [Erasmus] and the Springboks have set the tone, the Springbok Women are doing well, and the Blitzboks too. There’s so much talent — some guys feel there may be better opportunities elsewhere.”

“We can never hold that against them. I heard Josh started really well for Ireland, and good luck to him. We can only take 30 players to a World Cup. If guys decide to leave, all the best. If they stay, good luck to them too — as long as everyone gets a fair opportunity.”

- SportsBoom