No place for sentiment as Manuel puts charges through wringer

The Madibaz rugby team will open their FNB Varsity Shield programme against Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town on February 13.

Understanding, executing and believing in their systems is the motto Madibaz rugby coach David Manuel has prescribed for his players to ensure a solid run at the FNB Varsity Shield this year.

There will be no place to hide when the Mandela University side faces off against a dangerous Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town in the first match of their campaign on February 13.

Last year the Madibaz enjoyed one of their most successful Shield competitions after reaching the final, ultimately ending their fairytale season as beaten finalists against Varsity College.

They also came agonisingly close to being promoted to the Varsity Cup, the top tier of the sport, when they went down 24-21 to UJ in the playoff.

There is, however, no place for sentiment, as Manuel is quick to point out. It is a clean slate for everyone, with the Madibaz focusing on a new challenge in an increasingly competitive environment.

“The competition among the teams has become very tight. It’s getting better and better each year,” the team’s longtime mentor emphasised.

“Teams are bulking up, preparation is improving, and with Wits dropping down from the Varsity Cup the bar has been raised even further. Every match is going to be massively competitive.”

His charges have completed two intensive training camps as part of their pre-season preparations. They returned to the coalface earlier this week after being granted a five-day break.

The camps were vital in ensuring complete alignment within the squad, Manuel said.

“The focus was on getting absolute clarity around what we want to achieve as a group. We spent a lot of time discussing the strategies we want to implement and making sure there is full buy-in from everyone.”

The coaching staff also spent time on increasing the technical and tactical awareness of each player so he understands his role and can execute accordingly within the greater game model.

We have to be better at managing pressure moments and executing at the highest standard when it matters. — David Manuel, Madibaz rugby coach

With the tournament looming, maintaining the intensity and discipline developed during the camps, particularly when the pressure is on, is the objective.

“We have to be better at managing pressure moments and executing at the highest standard when it matters,” Manuel warned.

“If we can do that consistently, it will allow us to be competitive and the opportunity to build on the success of last season.”

A player such as inside centre Eddie Kruger, in his fifth year with the team, is expected to have an influential yet calming presence in the backline.

The exploits of newcomer Christiaan van der Merwe, who Manuel described as a “powerful ball-carrier capable of generating momentum and consistently getting over the gain line”, will also be interesting to follow.

Out wide, the pace of finishers Emihle Zaza and Jaden Witbooi give the team serious attacking options.

Livewire scrumhalf Cameron Doyle is unfortunately sidelined with an injury and is expected to return later in the campaign.

Achieving physical parity up front will be crucial, and Manuel is encouraged by the continuity within his forward pack.

AJ Fleming, Kyle Erasmus, Imibongo Mvuleni, De Wet Goedhals, and Sean van Zijl are expected to form the backbone of a unit that is central to Madibaz’s ambitions in 2026.

