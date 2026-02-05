Nwabali leaves Chippa United

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Popular Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has left Chippa United.

Nwabali, who joined Chippa in 2022 and played 76 games for the Gqeberha side, requested to leave, and the Gqeberha club obliged.

The club’s chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, confirmed the 29-year-old’s departure.

“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart the club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” Mpengesi said in a statement.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club.

“His contribution will always be appreciated. The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours.”

Asked where he was moving to, Nwabali told the publication: “You will see soon.”

