Quins and Kruisfontein will fly EP’s rugby flag in George

Kruisfontein's Solomon Manxodidi is surrounded by Harlequins players during an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby match at the Adcock Stadium

By George Byron

EP rugby will be represented by top club teams Kruisfontein United (Humansdorp) and Harlequins (Gqeberha) at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup in George from April 2 to 6.

Kariega side Gardens, who lifted the coveted Patel trophy last year, will not be defending their title because they have opted to play at the Saldanha Super 8 tournament over the same time period.

The Patel tournament will be officially launched on February 26 at Fancourt Golf Estate, where the live tournament draw, official team kit reveals, and major sponsor announcements will take place.

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said his club had been invited to play at the Patel event.

“After careful consideration, discussion, and planning, Gardens has formally accepted the invitation to participate in the Saldanha Easter Tournament,” he said

“We are aware that this decision has brought mixed emotions. Some of our players, supporters, and members feel disappointed, and those feelings are valid and respected.”

The Ebrahim Patel Community Cup brings together leading community rugby clubs from across the country, creating a highly competitive and representative national showcase.

Alongside Kruisfontein United and Harlequins, the 2026 tournament will also feature Safcol United RFC, Botrivier RFC, Crusaders RFC, Bridgton RFC, Heidelberg RFC, and Robertson Town RFC.

All these clubs have proud histories, strong supporter bases, and deep community roots.

Now firmly established as a leading community rugby platform, the Patel event continues to attract growing commercial and institutional interest.

Tournament director Romano Lekay said: “The Ebrahim Patel Community Cup has evolved beyond a tournament.

“It is unlocking meaningful investment into community rugby through measurable audience growth, broadcast exposure, and credible delivery. Sponsors are seeing real return, clubs are benefiting from increased visibility, and communities are starting to feel the impact.”

Beyond the competition itself, Lekay says the tournament places a strong emphasis on reinvestment at grassroots level.

“Together with our partners, we have intentionally invested back into communities where the need is greatest, including George and Grabouw,” he said.

“This has included the provision of playing kit, hosting rugby and netball clinics, and facilitating empowerment sessions in partnership with the Deon Davids Foundation and Kabamba Floors, who generously share their skills, experience, and knowledge.

“These initiatives are about empowerment, access, and building sustainable community sport structures.”

The 2026 edition of the tournament is backed by Score Energy Drink as a key partner, with additional sponsors to be unveiled at the official launch.

Expanded broadcast coverage and digital engagement are expected to further elevate the profile of the tournament and its participants.

True to its founding ethos, the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup remains committed to honouring legends, showcasing talent, and creating sustainable pathways for players, coaches, and communities — while preserving the legacy of non-racial rugby in South Africa.

Over the same weekend as the Patel tournament, EP club rugby champions Gardens could collide with Pretoria’s all-conquering, three-time Gold Cup winners, the Naka Bulls, at the Saldanha event.

The powerhouse sides have been included in a star-studded eight-team lineup, which will fight it out for glory on the west coast from April 2 to 6 in front of capacity crowds at the Transnet Stadium.

Though the draw has yet to be conducted, the possibility of a Gardens versus Naka Bulls clash is generating frenzied excitement among club rugby supporters.

The participating clubs are Hawston, Vredenburg, Hamiltons, Naka Bulls, Gardens, Evergreens, SK Walmer, and the host club, Saldanha.