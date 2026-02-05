Redemption high on Blitzboks’ agenda in Perth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The eight teams contesting the HSBC SVNS series are at it again in Perth on Saturday and Sunday, and for the Springbok Sevens team, the weekend cannot arrive any sooner.

According to Siviwe Soyizwapi, who leads the Blitzboks into battle at HBF Park in the fourth tournament of the 2026 series, they are eager to redeem themselves after some uncharacteristic errors tripped them up last weekend in Singapore.

That was quite a let-down for the team who conquered all in Cape Town in December, and they had to take a hard inward look at themselves, the captain admitted before posing with his opposing counterparts at the traditional captains’ photo, this time at the scenic Scarborough beach in Perth.

“It was a tough weekend in Singapore, so coming here and out to the local beach for the captains’ photo does perk you up, especially on a beautiful day such as today,” Soyizwapi said before turning his attention to the weekend’s action again.

“We know how much potential we have as a group, so making silly errors is frustrating. We don’t mind the odd bad call that comes our way; that will happen, but dropping a ball or making a bad pass or missing a tackle — those things are on us, and no one else can be blamed for that.”

What will make the weekend’s action more compelling to watch for the pundits will be the change in tactics from the various teams, as many faced off last weekend as well.

The Blitzboks will again face Spain and Fiji, with Argentina their only “new” opponent in Pool A. Where they outplayed the Spanish for a 21-14 win, they lost to Fiji in extra time after scores were even (19-19) at the end of normal time, and for Soyizwapi, it will be a matter of expecting the expected but executing better.

“The teams know each other by now, and tactically each one will be well aware of what the others bring to the game,” he said. “We still have some things up our sleeve, but so will the other teams, so we need to be strategic and better in our execution to be successful.”

Some good attention to detail went into their training session, and Soyizwapi is confident that they will come out on top.

They had time to clear their heads on Thursday, when the players had the day to themselves.

Soyizwapi will play in his 62nd World Series tournament and will equal the tally of Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman. Branco du Preez remains the most experienced Springbok Sevens player ever, with 85 tournament appearances.

SA Rugby Communications