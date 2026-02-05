SA’s Lee-Anne Pace hot on Lorna McClymont’s heels at Humewood Golf Club

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s Lee-Anne Pace is in with a shout for title honours on Friday

Scotland’s Lorna McClymont will take a two-stroke lead into Friday’s final round of the SuperSport Ladies Challenge presented by Sun International, with SA’s Lee-Anne Pace as one of her nearest challengers.

McClymont posted a solid four-under-par 68 at the Humewood Golf Club on Thursday to lead at two under par and as the only player in the field under par for the tournament.

Just two strokes adrift on level par is the duo of Pace, who signed for a 67, and first-round leader Celina Sattelkau of Germany, who struggled to a 75.

McClymont is looking for a maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour victory after finishing as the runner-up at last year’s Jabra Ladies Classic.

But behind her is the experienced Pace, the most successful golfer in the history of the Sunshine Ladies Tour who managed to bounce back from a disappointing opening round of 77 and play her way into contention on Thursday.

“The first day was really windy, and the course played very difficult. Today I hit the ball very similarly to yesterday, but I was just in better positions and closer to the pin.

“I also made a bunker shot today that definitely helped. Overall I played really solid — hitting my driver very well with lots of control,” she said.

Pace is a former winner of the SuperSport Ladies Challenge presented by Sun International in 2015.

She is now looking to become the first multiple winner of this title.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow, and we will see what the day brings.

“Here at Humewood you never know what is coming. I will try my best,” she said.

A group of seven players are all one over par going into the final round, including 2025 Sunshine Ladies Tour Investec Order of Merit champion Casandra Alexander and the defending champion, Nadia van der Westhuizen.

Scores:

142 — Lorna McClymont (SCO) 74 68

144 — Lee-Anne Pace 77 67, Celina Sattelkau (GER) 69 75

145 — Caitlyn Macnab 75 70, Cara Gorlei 73 72, Chiara Horder (GER) 73 72, Nadia van der Westhuizen 75 70, Casandra Alexander 73 72, Gabrielle Venter 73 72, Zane Kleynhans 73 72

146 — Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 74 72, Kaiyuree Moodley 74 72, Laura Beveridge (SCO) 77 69

147 — Symone Henriques 73 74, Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 76 71, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 70 77

148 — Ana Dawson (IMN) 76 72, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 77 71, Lenanda Nel 77 71, Danielle du Toit 79 69, Lily May Humphreys (ENG) 78 70

149 — Ashley Chow (CAN) 78 71, Sophie Witt (GER) 75 74

150 — Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 77 73

151 — Kiera Floyd 79 72, Lora Assad 77 74, Kelsey Nicholas 79 72, Verena Gimmy (GER) 78 73, Emily Penttila (FIN) 80 71, Kaylah Williams 74 77

152 — Hannah Karg (GER) 74 78, Bronwyn Doeg 79 73

153 — Shawnelle de Lange 79 74, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 77 76, Kaleigh Telfer 75 78

154 — Michelle Forsland (NOR) 78 76, Chante van Zyl 78 76

155 — Zethu Myeki 77 78, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 73 82

156 — Stacy Bregman 82 74, Cara Ford 82 74, Lynette Fourie 79 77 — Michael Vlismas Media

