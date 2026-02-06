Chippa target quick double over Durban City after Nwabali’s departure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayabulela Konqobe of Chippa United makes a run during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Durban City at Buffalo City Stadium, in East London on Saturday.

Chippa United are out to become the first team to beat Durban City twice this season when the teams meet in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 under lights at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday (7pm).

The Eastern Cape team beat Sinethemba Badela men’s 2-0 in the league this past Saturday, and Chippa’s management says that the win gave them a blueprint and the confidence to breach Durban City at home.

But they will do so without goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the squad.

Nwabali was granted permission to leave Chippa United on Thursday.

So Dumisani Msibi, who has been favoured between the posts recently by head coach Vusi Vilakazi of late, will attempt to keep another clean sheet on Friday.

But the team know that the KwaZulu-Natal side is a different animal at home.

City have only lost twice in nine home games this season.

Chippa had first-hand experience of the Durbanites’ strength at the same venue in August when they were beaten by a goal in the league.

The Chilli Boys stood resilient in that match and only conceded in the 88th minute.

“The approach will be different from what we employed in East London in the league; Durban City is a different team at home as well,” Vilakazi said.

“Yes, we would love to advance to the next stage of the competition, but that is not our primary goal. What we want as a team is to build a winning habit.

“It can be nice for us if we can do a double over them,” he said.

Vilakazi’s troops have kept two clean sheets in their games in 2026.

“I think our preparations (during the break) were proper, that’s number one. We needed some time to align a few areas of our game. When I came here, I think I had three games in 10 days. That was not enough time for us,” he said.

“But I was happy when there was Afcon. We got a chance to play our friendly games just to make sure we get that rhythm and chemistry among the team.

“Before we went to the break, we had two draws, which were Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs, so we wanted to build from there coming to the games this year,” he said.

Chippa’s best finish in the cup competition was in 2021, when they reached the final and were beaten 1-0 by Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

From that group, only Ayabulela Konqobe and Bienvenu Eva Nga remain.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who scored a brace against Durban City in East London, will be the key man for Chippa.

Meanwhile, Nwabali’s contract with the Chilli Boys was set to end in June, but Chippa released a statement confirming his departure on Thursday.

“After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” the statement said.

According to reports, the 29-year-old has been linked to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, coached by South African mentor Steve Barker.

It is said the East African team opened talks to sign Nwabali during the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria came back with a bronze medal.

Nwabali joined Chippa from Nigerian outfit Katsina United in 2022.

Daily Dispatch