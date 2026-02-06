Mouthwatering fixtures await in Safa Buffalo City Regional League

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Imange Bhushula and Lixhanti Lumkwana will look to impress for Hotspurs FC in the Safa Buffalo City Hollywoodbets Regional League this weekend.

Teams at both ends of the Safa Buffalo City Hollywoodbets Regional League 2025/26 season will partake in crucial fixtures this weekend as the second round of games begins to take shape.

Tede United will host a confident Seagulls FC outfit at the Ginsberg (Congo) Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gulls are wounded, having lost 2-1 to Hotspurs FC last weekend.

Walter Sisulu University and Relatives will lock horns at the WSU Potsdam Grounds as both teams seek to cement their place in the Top 8.

WSU are seventh with 24 points, while Relatives occupy eighth with 23.

Elsewhere, Brothers of Peace (BOP) and Napoli Football Club will walk out at the famous North End Stadium this weekend. While Napoli lost in their last league game, BOP recorded a 2-2 draw against defending champions DRU A Stars in their most recent encounter.

After beating Napoli 3-1 last weekend, Pride of India shift their attention to Attackers on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders, FC Chox, will host the Mdantsane-based Ace Cosmos at the Breidbach Stadium, where they will look to continue their winning streak in the league.

Ndevana Kingz bought Island Ideas’ status, but they are on a run of 14 successive regional league losses and occupy the 18th spot on the table.

This weekend’s fixtures are:

Saturday

Ginsberg Stadium: 1pm, Cosmos SC v German Pirates; 3pm: Tede v Seagulls

WSU Potsdam Ground: 1pm, Mighty Bucks v DRU A Stars; 3pm, WSU v Relatives

North End Stadium: 3pm, BOP v Napoli

Bunkershill Grounds: 3pm, COE v Ndevana Kingz

Amalinda Stadium: 3pm, Attackers v Pride of India

Orlando Stadium: 3pm, Hotspurs v City Lads

Breidbach Stadium: 3pm: Chox v Ace Cosmos.

Sunday

North End Stadium: 10am, DRU A Stars v Ace Cosmos; 11.50am: BOP v Hotspurs; 1.40pm: City Lads v Mighty Bucks; 3.30pm: Napoli v WSU; 5.10pm: Seagulls v Relatives

Ginsberg Stadium: 10am, German Pirates v COE; 12pm, Cosmos SC v FC Chox; 3pm, Tede v Pride of India

Orlando Stadium: 3pm, Ndevana Kingz v Attackers. — DDC