Elephants flatten Bulldogs in ‘Big Banger’ derby showdown

EP Elephants wing Rodney Damons scored two tries when his team beat the Border Bulldogs 47-19 in Makhanda on Saturday.

A rampant EP side outscored their neighbours by nine tries to three to get their season under way in winning style at the Prospect Field.

EP have set their sights on winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026 and have two further warm-up games before the SA Cup kicks off in March.

They face the SWD Eagles on Saturday at a venue still to be decided on, before a final warm-up against the Cheetahs in Cradock on February 21.

EP’s opening SA Cup clash is against the Falcons in Gqeberha on March 6.

EP’s try scorers against Border were Christian Potgieter (2), Rodney Damons (2), Troy Delport, Armand Grobler, Leon van der Merwe, Deon Plaatjies and Jayden Bantom.

“I am very satisfied with our first hit-out of the season against the Bulldogs and that we outscored them by nine tries to three,” EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

“It was really pleasing that we got our fundamentals right, and it was also good to see our systems and structures were in place.

“Our set piece functioned really well, and we were good at lineout mauling and maul defence.

“All in all, it was a good display by the pack and the backs.

“A lot of our tries came from the set piece, and there were also a couple from broken play.

“It is good that we set a high standard and platform for the rest of the season, and we need to build from here.

“Unfortunately, our goalkickers did not have their radar set in, and we only converted one of the nine tries.

“EP never kicked penalties for poles and we went for touch most of the time.

“It was a good start, and players showed good intensity, and I am happy with the fitness levels.

“The negatives were injuries to our wingers JD Jooste (ankle ligaments) and Davian Swanepoel (bump to hip).

“We will assess the players during the week ahead of our game against the SWD Eagles.”

In his first season in charge in 2025, Coetzee did the double over the Bulldogs by beating them in the SA Cup and Currie Cup First Division.

In the SA Cup, EP romped to a 41-15 victory over the Bulldogs at Police Park in East London, and later in the season, Coetzee masterminded the Elephants’ 44-20 win over the Border side at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha.

“This will be another challenging season for us, and we are starting on March 6 against the Falcons in Gqeberha,” Coetzee said.

“Everything is going according to plan, and we are right up where we want to be, and we have quite a big group.

“We will give all 44 players in the squad an opportunity to play in the friendlies.”

Coetzee is being assisted by former Springbok scrum coach Matt Proudfoot, and big things are expected from EP as they go in search of promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

EP, who ended seventh in the 2025 edition of the tournament, must finish among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup to earn promotion.

After their opening SA Cup match against the Falcons on March 6, EP travel to play a formidable Pumas outfit at the Mbombela Stadium on March 14.

One of EP’s four home matches is a derby showdown against the Bulldogs in Gqeberha on April 24.

