Malusi streaks to victory in Correctional Services Border 10km

Watching Yanga Malusi in action always offers running poetry; he is so smooth when in motion.
Malusi was followed home by young Liyema Qabavane and Luyolo Ngcongolo, all posting times of under 31 minutes on a generally fast course, albeit on a somewhat broken road, delivering an interesting race in the Correctional Services Border 10km.
Malusi, now settled in Langa, Cape Town, won in 30:06, one second slower than his 2025 win.
It was also an impressive 22-second win over the promising Qabavane of Real Gijimas, who recorded 30:26, while Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners was a further 26 seconds behind with a 30:52 third place.
There was decent running from Lizole Vara of Real Gijimas in the junior category, which he won in 33:54, followed by another up-and-coming youngster, Sibabalwe Mdakana of Pumkins, in 34:18, but that was the best on display.
Peter Chiwaya of Oxford Striders won the veteran 40+ race in 37:58, while 50+ category runner Makaya Masumpa of Easy Equities Born2Run beat off the next two 40+ participants, Tsipo Nzayo in 38:54 and Mbongesi Ngxatha of Gijimas in 39:09 to win his category.
The 60-69 group was won by Mzoli Mpalala, who has switched to Hollywood AC from Boxer, in 40:33, followed by Freeman Vutu of Vukani Multi Sport and Colin Bosch of Old Selbornians.
In a surprisingly small 35-39 age group, Vuyani Bungu, in a temporary number, finished 3:39 behind Ngcongolo.
There was more than passing interest in the performance of former Comrades Marathon champion Bongmusa Mthembu, who was tasked with leading home a sub-45-minute bus.
He did so effectively with a time of 44:28, with 20 runners accomplishing the set time.
The usual band of local women runners was not in action, except one, but a new flavour was added with the appearance of Kaitlyn Donovan, visiting from her UK base.
She went out hard and maintained a good pace, missing a sub-40-minute finish by 15 seconds.
At the finish, she told the Daily Dispatch that she considered herself to be a marathon runner rather than a 10km exponent.
Her winning time of 40:14 indicates that Donovan could run a time of about 3:05/06 at the London Marathon, provided she is back in the UK in April. She does have a local option or two in mind as well.
Second was the first 40+ runner, Andrea Ranger of Easy Equities Born2Run in 41:55, while Caroline Toich of Old Selbornians continued her comeback with a 43:27 in third place.
The 40+ race was also missing numerous regulars, and Carina Bassett of Oxford Striders took second while her club compatriot Angelique Norton was the first 35-39 runner in 43:40.
The first 50+ runners were Original Mambas’ Linda Goduka in 51:06, followed by Ntombi Mbane of Brac in 53:51.
Hester Ferrezuelo of Easy Equities Born2Run was the first 60+ in 48:30, 5:45 ahead of second-placed Alison Langtree of Oxford Striders, and in the junior race, Imange Norayase of Boxer in 46:09 was just 15 seconds ahead of her clubmate Emmal Nqakulela.
Daily Dispatch
