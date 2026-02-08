Old Eds and Tuks split spoils in Buffalo Regatta

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

University of Pretoria’s Courtney Westley in action at the Buffalo Regatta in East London at the weekend. Westley won the Oarsome Hare trophy after coming first in the senior women’s single scull.

The Old Edwardian Boat Club and University of Pretoria could not be separated, as they shared the major titles on offer in the Buffalo Regatta in East London on Saturday.

Chris Baxter defended his Silver Sculls title after coming first in the senior men’s single sculls event at the Buffalo River, in SA’s oldest rowing competition.

He did it this time wearing the colours of Old Eds, unlike in 2025 when he donned Tuks regalia.

In what was the most anticipated final of the weekend, Baxter again beat his arch rival Murray Bales-Smith.

Some rowing pundits backed Bales-Smith, who won the event in 2024, to earn redemption.

But it was not to be for the Tuks rower.

SA Olympian Baxter proved why he is among the best rowers in the country using every bit of experience in his arsenal.

He made sure it was a one-horse race at the end, unlike in 2025.

The difference in time was seven seconds compared to 2025, when it was just one second.

He clocked a time of eight minutes and 27 seconds, while Bales-Smith had 8:34.

Troy Zillen, who was deemed the dark horse and potential upsetter, claimed third place with 8:55.

Baxter was also part of the Old Eds men’s team that won the Buffalo Grand Challenge.

Together with Damien Bonhage-Koen, Sebastian Prince (Bow) and Myles Laburn, he steered the boat to come first for the senior men’s coxless fours ahead of Tuks’ boat, Tshabalala.

The quadrant clocked seven minutes and 10 seconds, beating Tuks’ team of Bales-Smith, Troy, Phumelele Tshabalala and Warrick Kyriazis (7:16).

Tuks’ Courtney Westley dethroned her old teammate, now Old Eds rower Paige Badenhorst, to win the Oarsome Hare trophy after clinching the senior women’s single scull.

Olympian Westley showed that beating Badenhorst at the recent VLC Sprints was not a fluke.

The international campaigner passed the finishing line with ease with a time of nine minutes and two seconds, while Badenhorst came in with 9:22.

The Tuks foursome of Courtney Webb (Bow), Jennifer-Mae Coetzee, Tanna Diplock and Rene Gouws (Stroke) won the Power of the Pride title awarded to the senior women’s four.

Their boat was like a fired missile as it sped to the finish line, clocking a time of eight minutes and 37 seconds.

The gap between them and second place could fit a bus, as the second Tuks team of Amber Potgieter (Bow), Done Erasmus, Lauren Taylor and Emma Morgans recorded 9:17.

On Sunday, the Coastal Shootout rounded out the weekend.

The local beach sprinting team, which included athletes from Duncan Village and Nemato, received their national colours.

