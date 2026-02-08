Substitute hero Gyokeres urges Gunners to keep title charge rolling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores their third goal in the Premier League clash against Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium, London, on Saturday

Viktor Gyokeres has urged his teammates to ride the momentum after he struck twice as Arsenal sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland to maintain their advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

After Martin Zubimendi’s stunning first-half strike, Gyokeres came on as a substitute and netted twice as Arsenal’s title charge gathered steam while Sunderland dropped to ninth in the standings.

“They are very strong and good in the air so it’ll always be a battle. When you score three goals, it’s a good result,” Gyokeres told Sky Sports.

“We’ve shown throughout the season that a lot of players have come from the bench and had an impact. It’s a very good sign and we have to keep it going.”

Gyokeres struck within six minutes of coming on in the second half when a well-worked team move saw Havertz feed the Swedish striker, who struck the ball with power despite falling backwards to find the back of the net.

“He came on in moments when the game was probably a bit more open, he had more company in and around him,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Gyokeres’ impact.

“I love his character, the way he approaches every single day. He has a genuine will to help the team.”

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes with interim manager Darren Fletcher after being substituted against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, January 7 2026. Picture: Craig Brough/Action Images/Reuters (CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS)

• Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United’s players have reacted well to being given more responsibility after he and Bryan Mbeumo scored to down 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United moved to 44 points from 25 games, four points ahead of Chelsea in fifth having played a game more. Tottenham remain in 14th with 29 points from 25 games.

“The energy is different because we are winning games and when you win games, everything is brighter,” Fernandes told TNT.

“[Interim coach] Michael [Carrick] came in with the right idea of giving the players more responsibility and freedom to make decisions on the pitch.

“I was always sure Michael could be a great manager and he is showing that.”

Jeremy Jacquet in action. Picture: EPA/Youn Valat (EPA/YOAN VALAT)

• Liverpool’s new signing Jeremy Jacquet suffered a “serious” shoulder injury while playing for Rennes in their 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at RC Lens on Saturday, casting doubt over the defender’s availability ahead of his summer move to Anfield.

Jacquet fell awkwardly in the second half of the French league match and appeared in agony as he left the pitch.

“For Jeremy, it’s his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid [Ait Boudlal, another Rennes player injured in the same match] it’s muscular,” Rennes head coach Habib Beye told reporters.

“We’ll have time to see, but it’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Liverpool agreed a £60m (R1.3bn) deal for Jacquet on Monday, but the 20-year-old defender will stay with the French club until the end of the season.

