Warriors set for stiff challenge in Durban

The Dafabet Warriors go into their final Cricket SA 4-Day Series match of the season against the Dolphins on top of the log, but skipper Senuran Muthusamy knows that nothing can be taken for granted in the race to reach the final.

The top two teams after this week’s last round of league matches will contest the competition decider, and it’s tightly bunched on the standings, with the leading five sides separated by only 13 points.

So there’s everything to play for this week, and Muthusamy is gearing his Warriors squad up for a tough outing in Durban from Monday to Thursday.

He is happy that the team have at least had a four-day game under their belts in the drawn encounter last week with the Lions, after the helter-skelter of the SA20 competition.

“Yes, there was quite a quick adjustment from the SA20 to four-day cricket, and it was a tough game against the Lions,” Muthusamy said.

“We probably didn’t hit our straps in that game, and although we were good in phases, it was not quite up to the standards we have set ourselves.

“Still, we fought hard and got the draw eventually, but I do feel we will be in a better space after that game.”

The Warriors skipper, however, knows that there will be no free handouts from the Dolphins players.

Though they trail the logleaders by 13 points, the home team are on a mission to make a point, with a view to possibly overtaking some of the teams above them.

“We are looking forward to the challenge in Durban, where it’s always tough and it might be a bit drier at this stage, and therefore the pitch could be a bit slower,” Muthusamy said.

“We have been playing pretty consistent cricket throughout this season, especially in the four-day game, so we just want to continue to do the basics well, stay disciplined and follow the processes we have set in place.

“Our aim will be to maintain the momentum we have built up and play good cricket across the four innings.

“I feel we have the personnel and squad depth to manage whatever conditions we face, so we just want to go out there to play good cricket and to express ourselves in the middle.”

The latest points standings are: Warriors 104.36, Dragons 99.06, Lions 96.38, Western Province 93.30, Dolphins 91.04, Boland 84.70, Titans 75.54, Tuskers 49.10

The fixtures are (home teams first): Dolphins vs Warriors, WP vs Titans, Boland vs North West Dragons, Lions vs Tuskers.

The Herald