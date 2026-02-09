Chippa eye third straight league win against Richards Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is looking to score his third straight league win on Saturday against Richards Bay.

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Chippa United have hit their stride in the Betway Premiership and are eyeing a third straight league victory when they take on Richards Bay at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday (8.15pm).

Chippa kicked off the second half of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Orbit College, notching their second win of the campaign.

That was followed by a 2-0 victory over Durban City.

The good league run has lifted the Gqeberha-based side slightly away from the danger zone.

They are in 14th position on the log with 15 points from 17 matches.

A win over Richards Bay would propel them further away from the dreaded relegation zone.

Despite their recent 3-2 penalty loss to Durban City in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Friday, coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi praised his team’s performance and hoped that they would carry that energy into the league to ensure their safety.

Kanu, as he is known in football circles, admits that establishing a working structure in the team was difficult, but he is pleased with how far they have come and intends to work even harder to provide their players with winning strategies.

“I only had three games in 10 days, which was insufficient for establishing the philosophy or chemistry among the players,” Vilakazi said.

“I was happy when we went for the AFCON break because that is where we went for our mini-preseason and mini-camp so that we could try to align our game.

“I think we are getting the fruits now because after the camp we won against Orbit and Durban City at home.

“So, I think we are on the right track; we just need to dig deep and work even more.”

The Chilli Boys announced the departure of Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali last week.

When The Herald contacted Nwabali, 29, to enquire about which team he would be joining, he only said, “You will see soon.”

He also said he enjoyed his time in the Bay.

“Playing for Chippa United has been one of my proudest achievements. Since I joined the team, the club has treated me like family.

“A lot of experience has been shared over the past four years. Leaving a club that is so much in my heart is not really a nice feeling.

“You know, in life you need to move forward. Yes, I’m looking forward to another career, but I still wish the club well.”

Coach Vilakazi said Nwabali’s departure was a blow for Chippa.

“Looking at how he performed in Morocco, he’s a super goalkeeper, but with his decision to leave the club, I am not involved in that.

“It was a discussion between him and the chair, and they have agreed,” Vilikazi said.

“I can only work with people who are in the system, and if there is a need for us to look for another goalkeeper so that the competition can be high, we will do so.”

