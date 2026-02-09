New Madibaz captain says job is rooted in service, not status

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Edward Kruger of FNB Madibaz during the FNB Varsity Shield match against FNB Varsity College on February 14 2024 at Varsity College in Durban North. Picture: Photo by: Gerhard Duraan/Varsity Sports

New Madibaz skipper Eddie Kruger will lead the Madibaz in the 2026 FNB Varsity Shield rugby tournament with the ambition of graduating to the prestigious Cup competition.

They missed promotion by the narrowest of margins last year when UJ, who finished seventh on the Cup log, sealed their fate with a pick-up try a mere six minutes from time.

The team from Mandela University earned their shot at qualifying, and the Shield playoffs, after an impressive campaign that saw them finish second in the final standings.

They went one step further by winning their semifinal before becoming undone in the final.

The 22-year-old midfielder succeeds Leon van der Merwe and believes the example set by the latter will stand him in good stead as he enters his fifth and final season with the Gqeberha team.

“My game has developed a lot over the years,” he reflected on a journey that started in 2022 with the Young Guns.

After showing early promise, he was drafted into the first XV for the team’s Varsity Cup encounter against Shimlas that same year.

“I feel far more comfortable now in understanding how a system should be played and my role within it,” he said, crediting head coach David Manuel and the management staff for much of this growth.

His skills have no doubt improved since that debut, but, more importantly, he has learnt how to serve his team on and off the field by weaving a thread of common sense into his leadership style.

The Madibaz have gone all in during the pre-season, even sacrificing time with family and friends.

It is all part of the bigger plan, Kruger said, as the relentless grind has strengthened the group and created an “exciting environment” within the squad.

“It’s been tough but also really enjoyable. We’ve got some young, exciting players coming through, and there’s definitely a bright future for Madibaz rugby.”

He said the team are champing at the bit to get their campaign started, which will be on the road against CPUT on February 13.

Eddie, a nickname he prefers over Edward, was born and bred in the Friendly City and learnt much about himself and the sport he loves while at Pearson High.

These days the honours student in development studies, who stands 1.85m tall in his togs and weighs in at 83kg, admitted he is getting better at balancing the demands of academics and elite sport as he matures.

His track record is as a utility backliner, but he has settled in nicely at inside centre, where he believes his composure, communication and physical presence best serve the Madibaz.

Having paid his dues in the blue and yellow jersey, Kruger said being entrusted with the captaincy is humbling and deeply meaningful and the job is rooted in service rather than status.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to lead this team. My philosophy is simple — a leader plays for those around him,” he said.

“It’s about being willing to fight for and with your teammates,” a leaf he took from his former skipper’s book, along with virtues such as calmness under pressure and being relentlessly competitive.

“Playing with Leon and being led by him was truly a blessing. His will to fight to the very end was inspirational and beyond rugby.”

Kruger is no stranger to the captaincy role and believes consistency — mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually — is the cornerstone of effective leadership.

He also pointed at the strength of the Madibaz leadership group, which he views as a collective rather than a hierarchy.

“We work together for the benefit of the team. It’s about holding each other accountable and making sure we’re aligned in everything.”

A captain who leads with humility, serves his teammates and ensures they compete with heart augurs well for what could be a defining season for the Madibaz. — Full Stop Communications