Alonso motivated but unsure about F1 future after 2026

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso said he planned to enjoy every second of the new Formula One season and had not decided whether it would be his last.

Speaking from Aston Martin’s livery launch in Saudi Arabia ahead of testing in Bahrain, the 44-year-old Spaniard — the oldest driver on the F1 grid — said he remained fully motivated after a record 425 starts.

Formula One is entering a new engine era this season and Aston Martin, now a works team, are starting over with Honda replacing Mercedes as their power unit provider. The season starts in Australia on March 8.

The AMR26 car is also the first for the Silverstone-based team under the leadership of multi title-winning design ace Adrian Newey and the technical guidance of former Ferrari man Enrico Cardile.

“This first year in this set of regulations will provide a lot of action and a lot of input and feedback from the driver,” said Alonso. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting season from a driver point of view.

“I feel very proud to be part of this organisation. I don’t know if it’s going to be the last (season) but my plan is to enjoy every second. If I make one more (season) I will be also happy. Let’s see. I will do race by race.”

Alonso, who last won a grand prix in 2013 while with Ferrari, took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

“I feel very motivated. I feel very focused into the new system. Formula One is a dynamic sport. It keeps changing every week,” he said.

“There is not only the racing part of it. There are a lot of marketing events, a lot of commitments off track and your batteries are getting drained during the season.

“Let’s see these regulations, how they work, how easy or difficult it is to follow cars, how much action we see on track. There are things that will play a part also in my decision for 2027.”

Aston Martin finished seventh last year and have started on the back foot, with the new car — striking visually — turning up late at a recent shakedown in Barcelona.

Alonso said the team could have a challenging start to the 24-race season but hoped for a much stronger showing in the second half with some “special races”.

“I would say being in the top five in the constructors’ championship will be a must in a way,” he said. — Alan Baldwin