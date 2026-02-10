Cash bonanza for EC Super 14 clubs after prize money boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jubilant Progress players pose with the coveted EC Super 14 trophy after they beat Fort Beaufort United in the 2025 final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

EP and Border club rugby teams were given a big shot in the arm on Tuesday when organisers announced the overall prize money up for grabs in the 2026 EC Super 14 tournament had been increased to a whopping R508,000.

All 16 participating clubs will benefit after it was decided each team would receive a R10,000 cash bonus for qualifying for the event which kicks off on Saturday.

The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000.

The runners-up will cash in to the tune of R40,000, and there are lucrative incentives for ending third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000).

Cash-strapped clubs will also welcome news that each team will receive R13,000 for logistics and preparation in an effort to ease their finances.

Only four teams (Hankey Villagers, Jeffreys Bay, WSU Eagles and Buffs) will receive kits because they are the only teams who did not participate in 2025 tournament.

There was late drama last week when the eagerly awaited tournament, which should have kicked off on February 7, was put back by a week at the last minute.

In a letter to clubs, EP president George Malgas apologised for the late notification of the postponement of the cross-border tournament featuring clubs from EP and Border and said matters had not been totally under EP’s control.

It has been revealed the provincial sports department has opted to channel funds for the tournament through a new middleman, with its former agent, the Eastern Cape Sports Confederation, being probed for alleged maladministration.

The department said it had been waiting for the nod from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee to complete the investigation into its affiliate, the ECSC, before passing on the necessary funds for the popular tournament.

To ensure the competition goes ahead this weekend, it has been decided the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport will handle the funds for the Super 14.

Defending champions Progress kick off their title defence with a tough opening match against dangerous Alexandria outfit Trying Stars at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

Progress are seeking a Super 14 double after they beat Border team Fort Beaufort United 40-29 in a thrilling 2025 final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

In a bid to cut down on travelling costs, it has been decided EP and Border teams will have their own mini top 8 divided into two groups before provincial quarterfinals against Border sides in 2026.

EP group: Progress, Park, Trying Stars, Hankey Villagers, Joubertina United, Star of Hope, Brumbies and Jeffreys Bay.

Border group: Young Leopards, EL Police, Swallows, FB United, Buffs, Komga United, Old Boys, WSU Eagles.

Progress are one of the early favourites to lift the title after powerhouse EP teams Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United opted to withdraw from the tournament.

EP fixtures for Super 14:

Saturday: (all 3.30pm kickoffs). Group A: Progress v Trying Stars, Hankey Villagers v Park. Group B: Joubertina United v Brumbies, Jeffreys Bay Star of Hope

February 14: Group A: Park v Progress, Trying Stars v Hankey Villagers. Group B: Star of Hope v Joubertina United, Brumbies v Jeffreys Bay

February 21 (all matches at neutral venues): Group A: 10am: Hankey Villagers v Progress, 2pm: Trying Stars v Park. Group B: Midday: Jeffreys Bay v Joubertina United, Brumbies v Star of Hope.

