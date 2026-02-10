Clarendon girls strike gold at Jason Murray water polo event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Clarendon U14 water polo team were crowned girls' champions in the Jason Murray tournament at the weekend

The Clarendon U14 water polo team struck gold at the Jason Murray tournament at the weekend, winning the girls’ title for the first time since 2019.

After going through their pool games unbeaten, and not conceding a goal, Clarendon came up against DSG B in the semifinals and edged to victory with a 3-2 result.

This put them into the final against Pearson, who they had beaten 6-0 in an earlier pool game.

Despite a tough fight from their Gqeberha opponents, Clarendon held their nerve to triumph 5-2.

Leading from the front, captain Morgan Graham was named the best defender, while vice-captain Rachel Fletcher earned the best goalkeeper award.

It was a tournament in which they rose to every challenge, showing grit and skill throughout the tournament.

In the pool games they defeated Pearson 6-0, Hudson Invitational 10-0 and Merrifield 8-0.

The Clarendon U14B team came up against Stirling in the playoffs after winning just one of their pool games.

After a thrilling contest, Clarendon won the penalty shootout to finishing seventh overall.

The Pearson U14A boys’ and girls’ teams also took part in the event.

After ending day one in second position in their pool, Pearson faced hometown competitors Collegiate Girls’ High in the quarterfinals.

The path to the quarterfinals included a loss to Clarendon U14A (6-0) and wins against Merrifield U14A (8-3) and Hudson Invitational (9-2).

Following a strong win over Collegiate in the quarterfinals (6-1), they faced off against Woodridge in the semifinals.

After a hard-fought battle in the pool (3-3), the Pearson girls won on penalties (3-2) to secure a place in the final against Clarendon.

Pearson’s Mataiah Smith was selected as the top attacking female player of the tournament.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch