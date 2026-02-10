Conditions have final say at Curt Alchin Memorial race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rimon Landman (E154) leads Johan Knoesen (E49) and East London driver Damon du Preez (B148) in the wet conditions at Victory Raceway.

The elements proved to be the ultimate winner at Victory Raceway on Saturday night as the opening round of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship – the Curt Alchin Memorial Race – was brought to a premature halt by persistent rain.

Held under threatening skies in Walmer, the evening promised hard-fought racing as competitors rolled out for the first major showdown of the season.

Officials managed to squeeze in two action-packed heats per class before a heavy downpour descended on the circuit, turning the clay surface into a slippery, treacherous challenge.

With safety the top priority, the decision was made to abandon the remainder of the programme, drawing an early curtain on what had already been an entertaining night of racing.

Despite the shortened format, there was no shortage of standout performances.

Johan Schoeman rose to the occasion in emphatic style, underlining his adaptability and class by competing – and excelling – in two separate categories.

In the fiercely contested 1600 Stock Saloon class, Schoeman dominated the conditions to secure a convincing victory.

He then backed it up with a superb drive to claim line honours in the Heavy Metal class, holding off relentless pressure from Neville Ellard and his front-wheel-drive VR6 Golf in a gripping wet weather battle.

Elsewhere, drivers were forced to dig deep as visibility dropped and grip all but disappeared.

The Hot Rods delivered their usual sideways spectacle, while the Modified Saloon classes saw drivers wrestling their machines through standing water and deepening ruts.

The V8 American Saloons thundered around the sodden oval, thrilling spectators who braved the weather to witness the action.

When the rain finally won the day, the results reflected both skill and survival, rewarding those who mastered the demanding conditions.

Class results:

Heavy Metals: 1 Johan Schoeman (C100), 2 Neville Ellard (E71), 3 Pierre van der Berg (E528)

Hot Rods: 1 Ruan Mostert (E95), 2 Annuschke Landman (E153), 3 Dawid “Baba” Grundling (C727)

1600 Saloons: 1 Johan Schoeman (C93), 2 Warren Dawson (C123), 3 Niel Herselman (E66)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller (SA1), 2 Kenzo Barnard (SA3), 3 Chanell van Tonder (E173)

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1 Damon Miles (E7), 2 Johan Knoesen (E49), 3 Damon du Preez (B128)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (E97), 2 Pieta Victor (E99), 3 Ernest Claud van Rensburg (E94)

Drivers of the Day: Pieta Victor and Juan Roesstorff.