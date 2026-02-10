EL braces itself for Nomeva farewell fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Xolisani Ndongeni, right, fought the best in the world, including two-time world champion Devin Haney.

East London is bracing itself for one of the biggest boxing farewells yet when world practitioner Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni finally brings the curtain down on his glittering career on March 21.

However, the venue is yet to be confirmed, as organisers have been informed that the Orient Theatre is fully booked for the entire month.

But Ground Up Sports, which will present the fight, said it was working around the clock to ensure that Ndongeni gets the memorable farewell befitting his contribution to the sport.

Ndongeni, who started boxing at Duncan Village after being influenced by his cousin Thabo Siswane, said an opponent was yet to be confirmed.

While it was expected that he would face another veteran boxer like him, the 35-year-old said he wanted a young, bright prospect who would benefit from beating him.

“I want an opponent who is a rising star whose stock will go up a notch for beating me and possibly earn him a title fight,” he said.

However, he warned that the opponent would have to work for his win because Ndongeni would not pull his punches and hand the win on a silver platter.

Ndongeni, who made a promise to retire from boxing at 35, said he was glad he had stuck to his undertaking as he bows out after defying the odds and made himself a household name in international boxing.

While he was still capable of continuing with a good run in international boxing owing to his bold stand against world-unbeaten prospects who later became world-respected champions, he insisted that it was time to bow out while still with his faculties intact.

“I think I have achieved more than I ever thought I would, but I know the fighting spirit has never left me.

“This is why I am taking this farewell fight very seriously, and whoever will end up fighting me should be prepared for my full blast because I am gunning for a win.

“Losing to me would not be bad for the opponent I will face, so people are in for a treat.”

Ndongeni, who won SA titles at junior lightweight and lightweight before adding the IBO title which vaulted him to the top rating by the WBA, has not fought in East London since beating Malawian Yohani Banda in 2017.

The only SA opponent to beat him was when Prince Dhlomo shocked him with a six-round knockout in 2020.

His international campaign when he managed himself saw him holding his own against unbeaten boxers against whom he suffered the majority of his eight losses in 41 bouts.

After upsetting world-rated Puerto Rican prospect Nesto Bravo in March 2025, two back-to-back stoppage losses four and eight months later convinced him that it was time to hang up his gloves.

“It has been a roller coaster ride, and I hope people come in numbers when I bid them goodbye,” he said.

The farewell fight has taken SA boxing by storm, with the two major broadcasters, SABC Sports and SuperSport, reportedly vying for the rights to televise it live.

