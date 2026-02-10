EP’s Ward and Groenewald claim two titles at national doubles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Damian Groenewald (Northerns, left) and Hayley Ward (Eastern Province) retained their mixed title at the SA National Doubles Squash Championships at Country Club Johannesburg on Sunday.

Eastern Province’s Hayley Ward and Northerns’ Damian Groenewald completed a memorable double when they each claimed two titles on a thrilling final day of the South African Nationals Doubles Squash Championships at Country Club Johannesburg, Auckland Park, on Sunday.

The venue — the only facility in the country with four dedicated doubles courts (1.21m wider than a singles court) capable of hosting an elite event of this nature — again provided the stage for a series of high-quality contests that showcased the fast-paced, attacking nature of doubles squash.

The match of the day was the men’s final, which brought the curtain down on the tournament in dramatic fashion. Groenewald and Dewald van Niekerk (SA Country Districts) saved two match points to edge Christo Potgieter and Tristen Worth (both Joburg Squash) 2-1, with the decider going to sudden death at 11-10.

Earlier, Ward and her SA Country Districts partner Alexa Pienaar held a clear edge in the women’s final. Their precision and control proved too strong for the Northerns’ combination of Helena Hudson and Kim McDonald as they powered to an 11-4, 11-4 victory.

The win secured a hat-trick of titles for the Gqeberha professional after successes in 2024 (with Kacey-Leigh Dodd) and 2025 (with Pienaar). It also marked Ward’s fourth women’s doubles crown overall.

Ward and Groenewald then combined to defend their mixed doubles title, producing a spirited fightback in the second game to defeat former champions Potgieter and Cheyna Wood (Joburg Squash) 11-6, 11-10.

The men’s final proved a marathon battle as four of South Africa’s leading players probed relentlessly for openings in a match defined by attrition, angles and nerve.

The result hung in the balance deep into the final game when Potgieter and Worth surged ahead at 8-8. A perfectly weighted lob that died at the back of the court, followed by a shot into the tin from their opponents, handed them two match points at 10–8.

But Van Niekerk, who won last year’s title with Groenewald’s younger brother, Luhaan, and his partner refused to yield.

They tightened their play, absorbed the pressure and clawed their way back to 10–10. With sudden death in effect, a couple of errors from Potgieter and Worth saw Groenewald and Van Niekerk snatch victory 11–10 in a pulsating finish.

Afterwards, the champions praised the tournament and the standard of competition.

“In the final, it was great, and that sort of match is all about who can control their nerves the most,” said Groenewald. “Especially playing Christo and Tristen, because both of them are so skilful that we just had to grind it out.

“Very happy in the end to have the big-match temperament when it mattered to get over the line.”

In the women’s final, Ward and Pienaar dictated proceedings from the outset. They raced to a 7-2 lead in the opening game and never allowed their opponents to settle.

The second game followed a similar script. Despite Hudson and McDonald’s efforts to create parity, Ward and Pienaar again built a 7-3 advantage and, through accurate and aggressive strokeplay, conceded only one more point as they sealed the title in commanding fashion.

Ward credited their growing partnership for the success.

“It was awesome to play in the doubles again, and I think Alexa and I grooved quite well together,” she said. “We played together for the first time last year, and again this year we are really happy with how it turned out.”

The mixed final delivered another dramatic finish. Potgieter and Wood looked set to force a decider when they stormed to a 6-1 lead in the second game.

Ward and Groenewald, however, dug deep to reel them back in, levelling at 8-8. Even when Wood struck two superb winners into the nick to move ahead 10-8, the defending champions refused to buckle.

They saved both game points and, with sudden death at 10–10, sealed the title when Potgieter attempted a bold cross-court nick off the serve, only to clip the top of the tin.

- BLD Communications