Tense finish as Kingswood edge Woodridge in T20 clash

Kingswood batter Daniel Jakins hits out during his maiden first team century in their school's cricket match against Woodridge in Makhanda at the weekend.

Kingswood welcomed Woodridge to Makhanda for their cricket derby at the weekend, kicking off with a Twenty20 encounter between the first teams at City Lords on Friday.

Woodridge won the toss and chose to bat first, but Kingswood were exceptional with the ball, sticking to really good lines and putting a lot of pressure on the Woodridge batters, dismissing them for 79 runs.

Rogan Goliath (3/24) and Daniel Jakins (2/12) were the pick of the Kingswood bowlers.

What had looked to be a simple chase was soon made to be a difficult one, with a flurry of early wickets putting the home side under pressure.

However, a lower-order fightback by Mathew Spring (18), Imi Ngcese (17 not out) and Goliath (16 not out) ensured that Kingswood got home with four overs to spare and three wickets in hand.

On Saturday, the two teams met in a declaration format match.

Kingswood won the toss and chose to bat under sunny skies. Their batsmen got stuck in and made the Woodridge bowlers toil.

The home side were rewarded for their determination and hard work, which allowed them to declare on a daunting 320/9 after their 65 overs.

Jakins batted beautifully to score his maiden century for the first team, finishing on 107. He was well supported by Simon Sheard (60) and Chris Zimmerman (68).

Woodridge were solid in their reply and had reached 76/1 after 20 overs when lightning forced the players off the field.

Unfortunately no more play was possible and the game finished as a draw.

Sinawo Bukula was the pick of the Kingswood bowlers, taking 1/25.

In Bloemfontein, after two days of action and two outstanding centuries, Grey High and Grey College were forced to settle for a draw in their schools’ cricket match.

The match, which included two innings per side and a maximum of 70 overs per innings, began on Friday morning, with Grey College batting first after winning the toss.

The hosts scored at a decent rate to reach 307/7 after 70 overs. Opener Christian Kind was the cornerstone of their innings, stroking 12 fours in his 159-ball stay, which ended when he was bowled by Nathan Trytsman after reaching a century.

Trytsman was the pick of the Grey bowlers, taking 3/29 in nine overs, while Matthew Marshbank removed two top-order batsmen, finishing with 2/63 from 11 overs.

River Scott and Juan Maree provided the home side with their most substantial stand, adding 110 runs for the fifth wicket.

While Scott contributed 30 runs, Maree took charge, hammering 10 fours and seven sixes in an exciting knock of 123 off 129 deliveries.

With opener Cullen Marais in good nick, Grey High made a sound start in their reply. He cracked eight fours in a 75-ball stay that brought him 37 runs before he was lbw to Scott. The Grey College bowler was treated with respect during his spell of 11 overs, taking 2/47.

Daniel Hattingh also bowled well, removing two top-order batsmen while conceding 37 runs in eight overs.

However, it was Anfred Jansen, batting at No 7, who stole the spotlight. He smashed 17 boundaries (10 sixes and seven fours) in an unbeaten century, racing to 106 off just 68 balls.

After 70 overs, Grey High had posted 303/7, just four runs behind, but with time running out.

The hosts’ second innings lasted only 26.4 overs before the contest came to an end.

Kind was again in good form, hitting 70 off 66 balls, sharing an opening stand of 112 with Peter le Roux (49 off 90 balls). The score was 123/1 when the match was declared a draw. – additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com

