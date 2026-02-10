Well-travelled Kolanisi vows to revive Blues after Shield slump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New University of Fort Hare Blues head coach Sabelo Kolanisi has promised to knock the institution’s rugby back into shape after its dismal Varsity Shield campaign in 2025.

The former Russian Sevens player and Lithuania mentor, long known for always being in contention for the high honours in the Shield, has joined the Blues, who last year had a shocking season, finishing in the bottom three in the league.

The institution’s leadership has turned to Kolanisi to get them back to the glory that once saw the varsity being Shield champions (2022).

He replaced Chase Morison in January. Morison has taken up the role of Shimlas’ assistant coach.

Kolanisi is no stranger to the Blues culture after having played for the varsity in his heyday, which included winning the USSA’s in 2007.

It will be Kolanisi’s first stint as a head coach, with a CV listing that he has served as an assistant in both the Sevens and 15s.

“It was time for me to grow my coaching career.

“I think I have picked up experience over the years working internationally and here at Border with some of the top coaches,” the ex-WSU All Blacks coaching staff member said.

The former Border Ladies and U21 assistant said reaching the semifinals and beyond of the shield this year was top of his agenda.

We have to win our home games by hook or by crook if we are to make it to the knockout stages. — Sabelo Kolanisi, University of Fort Hare Blues head coach

“We have four home games this year. We have to win them by hook or crook if we are to make it to the knockout stages.

“I have stressed that to my players as well,” he said.

His first task will be against the University of Western Cape at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni.

“The stadium in Dikeni gives us an advantage. We are used to it.

“It is small compared to the much more open and wide Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, which the match could be moved to as an option [if there is a possible strike on campus],” he said.

Kolanisi is wary of UWC’s bag of tricks.

He said their head coach, Paul Treu’s, coaching philosophy was similar to that of Vuyo Zangqa, whom Kolanisi worked under in Russia.

Treu and Zangqa previously worked together for the Blitzboks.

“Offensively, they play the Sevens style — they don’t kick the ball that much, they attack.

“They don’t like set pieces because that is their weakness.

“We have better forwards than them, and they will be key for us to make sure that we are strong in our scrums and lineouts.

“We must ensure they don’t get a platform from which to run on their side,” he said.

Though the Blues will be without key player Sinalo Jivana, who has been called up into the Border Bulldogs setup, Kolanisi said the majority of the players had experience at the Shield level.

He was happy with how his combinations played in their warm-up games against the WSU All Blacks and EP club Gardens.

