EP training sessions helped Madibaz raise intensity levels, says Manuel

Loose forward Sean van Zijl is expected to be a key player for the Madibaz when they kick off their Varsity Shield campaign against the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town on Friday

Two punishing training sessions against the EP Elephants helped the NMU Madibaz to raise intensity levels ahead of their opening Varsity Shield clash against the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in Cape Town on Friday, coach David Manuel said.

After enduring the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on promotion to the top-tier FNB Varsity Cup in 2025, the Madibaz are determined to make amends in 2026.

The Madibaz came within a whisker of returning to the Varsity Cup after pushing the University of Johannesburg all the way in a thrilling promotion-relegation clash in Pretoria.

“During our pre-season preparation for the season, we had a camp at the NMU campus for three weeks,” Manuel said.

“Everyone booked in at NMU, so it was day in and day out, and we did sessions in the early mornings and late evenings.

“We also had two training sessions against the senior EP team, and those were good lessons for us.

“EP are very well prepared this year, and that brought a different intensity with the speed and physicality that we need to get used to.

“The Madibaz need to grow in that regard and become better.

“In addition, we played WSU with two teams on January 16; we managed to win both games.

“We were happy with what we showed on the day.

“Our second game was against Gardens (EPRU Grand Challenge champions) with two teams, and we managed to win both games.

“So I am positive about where we are from a preparation perspective.

“We should have a well-balanced squad with better depth in 2026, and hopefully we have prepared well enough to be as competitive as we can be.

“We are nervous, but at the same time very excited about this year’s Shield tournament.”

The stage is set for another unforgettable season of Rugby That Rocks as the Varsity Cup and Varsity Shield tournaments return to cast the spotlight on SA’s most exciting student rugby talent.

Varsity Cup and Shield remain the clearest pathways in SA rugby, where 61 former Varsity Cup and Varsity Shield players have gone on to represent the Springboks.

Varsity Cup co-founder and CEO Francois Pienaar believes the theme captures the heart of what Varsity Rugby has always stood for.

“Varsity Cup has always been about opportunity and giving young players the platform to test themselves. It is about helping them grow and dream bigger,” he said.

“We want to inspire the next generation to step forward with courage and embrace the challenge in front of them, believing that every great rugby story starts somewhere. For many, that journey begins with the Rugby That Rocks.”

New Madibaz skipper Eddie Kruger has high hopes for his team.

“It’s been tough but also really enjoyable. We’ve got some young, exciting players coming through, and there’s definitely a bright future for Madibaz rugby,” he said.

Key players in the Madibaz lineup are Christiaan van der Merwe, Emihle Zaza, Jaden Witbooi, Cameron Doyle, AJ Fleming, Kyle Erasmus, Imibongo Mvuleni, De Wet Goedhals and Sean van Zijl.

Madibaz fixtures:

Friday: v CPUT (away), February 20: v UKZN (home), February 27: UFH (away), March 6: WSU (home), March 13: v Wits (home), March 20: v UWC (away), March 27: v SPU (away). April 3: Semifinals: Final: April 10.

