Paceman Peters leads Warriors’ charge against Dolphins

Gideon Peters starred for the Warriors against the Dolphins at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Gideon Peters led the Dafabet Warriors’ charge in a fascinating battle for supremacy against the Dolphins on the second day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match in Durban on Tuesday.

After the last five wickets for the Warriors added 193 runs, taking them from 187/5 to a final total of 380 on Tuesday morning, the home side replied with 249/8 off 62 overs when bad light stopped play.

Peters may have been slightly expensive at conceding 67 runs in 12 overs but there is no doubt of his value to the team, as he removed four Dolphins batters.

His efforts left them somewhat on the back foot but there were commendable pockets of resistance throughout their innings, led by half-centuries from Slade van Staden (52 off 73 balls) and Hanu Viljoen.

Dafabet Warriors batter Senuran Muthusamy made a century against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday.

As they slipped to 123/5 at one stage and were in danger of conceding a sizeable first-innings lead, Viljoen stepped up to the plate and received bright support from Andile Simelane, who hit six fours and a six in his run-a-ball 38.

They added 73 in just 13 overs for the sixth wicket, and Gomolemo Phiri also played his part after Simelane became Peters’ fourth victim.

Viljoen, however, fell just before the end to the bowling of Muhammad Manack for a fighting 69 off 111 balls, with eight fours.

Manack, who bowled only two overs, struck again before the end, removing Phiri for 20 and giving the Warriors a late boost as they sought to take control of the match.

Earlier, Warriors skipper Senuran Muthusamy did the bulk of the scoring when they resumed their first innings on 323/6, taking his overnight total of 79 to 113 before being the last man out.

It was his 11th first-class century and one of his most valuable as he batted the Warriors out of trouble during a first-day stand of 136 for the sixth wicket with JP King (86).

Tristan Luus played a key role for the Dolphins with the ball, ending with 5/77, including the valuable wickets of King and Muthusamy.