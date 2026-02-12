Chippa ready to pounce on mid-table opportunity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Win against Richards Bay would edge them closer to top eight

Chippa United will have a chance to move closer to the Betway Premiership mid-table should they beat Richards Bay at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City (formerly East London) on Saturday (8.30pm).

That scenario, of course, will need a few favours from the other fixtures involving teams above and below them.

Chippa are currently in 14th place with 15 points, and Polokwane City, who occupy the last top-eight spot, have 24 points.

Three points for the Eastern Cape side over the Natal Rich boys will close the gap to six points, the closest they have been to the top eight all season.

Despite having yet to lose in the league in 2026 after their wins against Orbit College and Durban City, Chippa coach Kanu Vilakazi getting one over the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, placed ninth on the log with 19 points, will be tough.

Richards Bay have had Chippa’s number this season, having beaten them twice, in the reverse fixture and in the Carling Knockout.

“We will be facing a side that is on form; they won their last game in the Nedbank Cup [against Siwelele, on penalties], but we have the advantage of playing at home; we need to use that as motivation,” he said.

Chippa lost their Nedbank round-of-32 game against Durban on penalties.

With both teams having had their recent Nedbank fixtures going beyond regulation time, fitness levels were a point of discussion.

Vilakazi said there were no injury concerns from his camp heading to the game.

He said that would allow him to make a few tweaks in their starting lineup to counter Richard Bay’s strategy.

With rain expected in the city on the day, the game will be kept tight, and there won’t be much flamboyance, which suits Richards Bay.

The Natal Rich Boys often use a 4-2-3-1, relying on two holding midfielders to protect the back four, providing a safety net that allows fullbacks to occasionally join the attack.

“We don’t have any injuries going to the game. It was Sammy Seabi who was out last game because of a card suspension, but he is back now,” Vilakazi said.

“We will have the same squad we played against Durban City, but we will make one or two changes in our starting lineup.

“The players we will pick will be based on their strong points and weaknesses.

“They are a very energetic side; they have young players, but with the experience and proper planning we are confident we will come out victorious,” he said.

