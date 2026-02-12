Ex-Bok coaches face off in Elephants vs Eagles warm-up clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deon Plaatjies scored a try for the EP Elephants when they beat the Border Bulldogs 47-19 in a warm-up clash in Makhanda on Saturday.

Two respected former Springbok rugby coaches will face off against one another in a tactical battle when EP’s Elephants face the SWD Eagles in a warm-up match in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Experienced Allister Coetzee will be plotting EP’s strategy in a duel against an Eagles side coached by Heyneke Meyer at the Madibaz B Field at the NMU campus (kickoff 3pm).

The warm-up is a vital preseason hit-out for both teams before the 10-team SA Cup, which includes the powerhouse sides the Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas, kicks off on March 6.

EP and the Eagles have set their sights on a top four finish in the SA Cup so that they can secure a berth in the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026.

Both unions have been described as sleeping giants, and Coetzee and Meyer want their respective unions to become major players on SA’s rugby landscape.

In 2025, the Elephants ended seventh on the SA Cup log, and the Eagles occupied ninth place when they failed in their quest to gain promotion.

EP will enter Saturday’s clash with their tails up after a thumping 47-19 win over the Border Bulldogs in Makhanda on Saturday.

A rampant Elephants side outscored their neighbours by nine tries to three to get their season under way in winning style at the Prospect Field.

After Saturday’s clash, EP have a final warm-up against the Cheetahs in Cradock on February 21 before their opening SA Cup match against the Falcons in Gqeberha on March 6.

EP’s try scorers against Border were Christian Potgieter (2), Rodney Damons (2), Troy Delport, Armand Grobler, Leon van der Merwe, Deon Plaatjies and Jayden Bantom.

“I am very satisfied with our first hit-out of the season against the Bulldogs, and that we outscored them by nine tries to three,” Coetzee said.

“It was really pleasing that we got our fundamentals right, and it was also good to see our systems and structures were in place.

“Our set piece functioned really well, and we were good at lineout mauling and maul defence.

“All in all, it was a good display by the pack and the backs.

“A lot of our tries came from the set piece, and there were also a couple from broken play.

“It is good that we set a high standard and platform for the rest of the season, and we need to build from here.

“Everything is going according to plan, and we are right up where we want to be, and we have quite a big group.

“We will give all 44 players in the squad an opportunity to play in the friendlies.”

When he was appointed at the end of 2025, Meyer said he believed he could build a team capable of competing with SA’s best, and he would be keen to lay down a marker against the Elephants.

“The job is bigger than just being a head coach,” Meyer said.

“What makes it attractive to me is that it involves building the entire structure. My overarching plan is to make a difference in different areas and be involved at every level from junior up.

“Coaching is only 50% of it – I’ve always loved building structures.”

EP’s fixtures:

Warm-ups: Saturday: v SWD Eagles (NMU Madibaz B Field, February 21: v Cheetahs (Cradock)

SA Cup: March 6: v Falcons (home); March 14: v Pumas (away); March 20: v SWD Eagles (home); March 28: Cheetahs (away); April 11: Leopards (away); April 17: Griquas (home); April 24: Border Bulldogs (home); May 2: v Griffons (away); May 9: v Boland Cavaliers (away); May 16: Semifinal; and May 23: Final

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

The Herald