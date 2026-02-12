Foote names exciting SA U20 squad for Georgia tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has named an exciting 31-man squad to travel to Tbilisi for a three-match tour of Georgia later this month, with four members from last year’s Junior Springbok squad selected for the trip.

The SA Rugby U20 squad are scheduled to leave for Georgia on February 15 and will return home on February 28 after the completion of three matches, two of which will be internationals against the hosts.

The selection follows an intensive three-week preparation camp in Stellenbosch which concluded last Friday. The camp included high-tempo training matches against two Varsity Cup sides, Maties and UCT.

For the second tour to Georgia in as many years, the selectors have picked a squad featuring a blend of continuity and fresh talent.

The group includes four returning players from the 2025 Junior World Championship-winning side, alongside a promising crop of players from last year’s undefeated SA U18 campaign.

The returning stalwarts are loosehead props Ollie Reid and Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka, hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele and lock Riley Norton, who captained the Junior Boks to World Rugby U20 honours in Italy last year.

In finalising the squad, the Junior Boks have continued their strategy of building squad depth and prioritising the future pathway, hence the inclusion of several players who remain eligible for 2027 selection such as Gert Kemp, Ethan Adams, Markus Muller, Zekhethelo Siyaya, and Luan Giliomee, who made his Blitzbok debut in Singapore before helping the Springbok Sevens to claim the HSBC SVNS Perth title.

Reflecting on the camp and the composition of the group, Foote said he was pleased with the outcomes of the latest training block.

“We have had a very productive period in Stellenbosch, and I believe the matches against UCT and Maties gave us a clear indication of where we are in terms of technical and tactical preparation,” said Foote.

He said the training matches and forthcoming fixtures in Georgia would set the foundation for the 2026 Junior Bok journey, which culminates in the defence of their world crown in June and July, also in Georgia.

“Georgia is a challenging place to play, especially with the sub-zero temperatures expected, but this is exactly the kind of test we need to build resilience,” said Foote.

“We are looking for growth in our set-piece dominance and cohesion as we begin our 2026 campaign.

“They are a well-coached team with a lot of experience returning from last year’s international season. We expect very physical encounters, which is exactly what we need for our preparations.”

The Junior Bok coach emphasised the long-term vision: “We are also building for 2027 by giving new players the opportunity to experience international rugby. This tour is a vital step in that regard.”

In addition to the physical challenge on the field, the South Africans will have to adapt to extreme weather, with sub-zero temperatures and snow predicted during their stay in Tbilisi.

Vuyo Gwiji (loose forward), Pieter van der Merwe (centre), and Alzeadon Felix (fullback) were not considered for selection after picking up niggles in camp, while Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) continues his rehabilitation. They will remain in South Africa to focus on their recovery with the aim of being available for the forthcoming U20 Rugby Championship in April and May.

Speedy wing Cheswill Jooste, like Moyo a member of the “Class of 2025”, is on United Rugby Championship duty with the Bulls and is expected to join the squad later in the season.

Squad:

Props: Oliver Reid (WP), Phiwayinkosi Kubheka (Sharks), Kai Pratt (Sharks), Sibabalwe Booi (Cheetahs), Danie Kruger (WP).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Mahle Sithole (Lions).

Locks: Heinrich Theron (Bulls), James Schnetler (Lions), Riley Norton (capt, WP), JD Hattingh (Lions).

Loose Forwards: Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Mumbere Vyambwera (Sharks), Luke Canon (Lions), Gert Kemp (WP), Reuben Kruger (WP).

Scrumhalves: Matthew Fick (Bulls), Hendré Schoeman (Bulls).

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed (WP), Luan Giliomee (Sharks).

Centres: Markus Muller (WP), Ethan Adams (Lions), Christian Vorster (Bulls), Samuel Badenhorst (WP).

Outside Backs: Dylan Miller (WP), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Jordan Steenkamp (WP), Lindsey Jansen (Bulls). - SA Rugby Communications