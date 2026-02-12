Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Axed Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche reacts during the Premier League clash against Wolves at The City Ground, Nottingham, on February 11 2026

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only 114 days in charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night proving to be his final match as head coach.

The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract until the summer of 2027, but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season after the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” Forest said early on Thursday.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club, and we wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Forest are 17th in the league after a three-game winless run and sit one place above the relegation zone with 12 matches left to secure their top-flight status.

Dyche appeared resigned to his fate after the Wolves game, where Forest failed to score despite 35 attempts on goal.

“The owner (Evangelos Marinakis) has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt,” Dyche said.

“If anyone chooses to change in football now, that’s their decision. We’ve all seen it. People can demand change, and then it’s always whether they change or not. I work very hard. I care about this club. I’ve made that clear. I’m working very hard.

“If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is. That’s the reality of it.”

Dyche’s predecessor Postecoglou lasted only 39 days in the role, the Australian becoming the shortest-serving permanent Premier League manager to be sacked mid-season.

Forest will look to appoint a fourth manager this season ahead of the first leg of their Europa League match with Fenerbahçe next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder James Milner equalled the Premier League appearance record on Wednesday as he came off the bench at Aston Villa for his 653rd top-flight game.

The 40-year-old, who has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and one with Liverpool, moved level with Gareth Barry.

“It is a special night for James,” Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler said. “It’s no coincidence that he’s still proving he can play in the Premier League.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him and have him in our squad as a player and role model.”

Milner made his Premier League debut with Leeds United in 2002 before moving to Newcastle United, for whom he played 94 Premier League games.

He played 230 Premier League games for Liverpool, 147 for Manchester City and also had a spell at Aston Villa. — Shrivathsa Sridhar and Martyn Herman

