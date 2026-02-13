Cardoso faces pressure as Sundowns’ Caf fate in ex-boss Mokwena’s hands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says the players have held each other accountable for their recent mediocre results.

Grant Kekana insists the noise surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns has not disrupted them before their must-win Caf Champions League final group match against MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3pm).

The defender insisted the Brazilians remain focused on getting the job done against former Downs coach Rulani Mokwena’s Alger, well aware that anything less than a victory should see them eliminated in the group stages.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns have had a poor group phase campaign with just one win, three draws and a defeat. An exit at this stage, after being semifinalists twice and then finalists last year in the past three editions, would surely see the Portuguese on the brink of departure from Chloorkop.

Downs are in third place on six points in Group D, lagging behind Sudan’s Al-Hilal (eight points) and Alger (seven). Hilal host the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo (five points) in neutral Kigali, Rwanda, in the corresponding final fixture on Saturday.

The Brazilians’ preparations this week have been marred by the suspension pending an investigation of long-serving performance analyst Mario Masha after allegations he leaked tactical information and training footage to Mokwena.

Kekana said Downs’ players have put distractions out of their minds, as they know what is at stake on Saturday.

“I think we are still the same. There are a lot of senior players in the team, but at Sundowns we don’t focus too much on the noise,” Kekana said after the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw, where they were pitted against TS Galaxy on Wednesday.

“There will be noise everywhere for whatever reasons, but we can’t let it affect us and how we play. I think we are at a period in the season now where it is critical for us.

“We can’t afford to lose points. We have must-win games.

“We have progressed in the Nedbank Cup, so our focus is on ourselves and what we can control. Other things, I think the club will sort out.”

Kekana said Downs’ mediocre form in the Champions League group stage was due to a few details they need to rectify before the final group match.

“I think throughout the group stages that’s what let us down, the little details in the game. It hasn’t been a big difference, but it affected the results.

“I think on Saturday there will be little details we need to focus on and make sure we can apply ourselves correctly.”

The defender asserted emotions will be put aside when they face Mokwena.

“We know what’s at stake on Saturday — throughout the 90 minutes there will be none of that. There will be Sundowns trying to get a positive result, and then we will shake hands after the game.”

