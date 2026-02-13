Smart ready to strike if chance arises at Herald Cycle Tour Classic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rogan Smart has conquered the mountain stage of The Herald Cycle Tour three times and has not ruled out a push for a maiden victory in the 106km Classic road race at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.

Cape Town cyclists Hayley Preen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) and Hanro Geldenhuys (Team RDX) won the respective men’s and women’s road races in 2025, and Smart is eager to taste some of that success.

This weekend’s event features a thrilling lineup with the 106km Classic the main attraction, and there is also a 55km Pursuit, and junior races over 2km and 500m.

The junior races are scheduled for Saturday.

Smart is looking forward to pushing himself in an area he’s not that accustomed to.

“I actually haven’t raced much road in previous years, but my calendar has looked a bit different recently, so I have been spending a good amount of time on my road bike,” Smart said.

Originally from Plettenberg Bay, Smart had previously used the tour to get into competitive shape for races like the PE2PLETT, which is scheduled to start on February 19.

“I’m definitely a bit more accustomed to that type of effort now, so it should be interesting.

“I have enjoyed mixing it up with different disciplines, so I use these road races to try learn the craft a bit more and also have fun while doing so.

Smart played down his chances, but said he would not hesitate to attack in the right scenario.

“I have no serious ambitions for Sunday, but if an opportunity to put some pressure on presents itself, I will take it.

“My A races will involve a lot more gravel events, and potentially one or two races in the US to try be in peak shape.

“The prize purse on offer is super impressive, and it will obviously attract a lot of strong teams and riders.

“I am flying solo with no teammates, so I will have to try to be in the right moves when they happen, and hopefully have the horsepower to follow.

“PE is notoriously windy; however, we have had some perfect mornings at the Herald in previous years, too.

“Depending on how the race unfolds, I would probably try go for a break.

“I think I’m more suited to a longer-range effort than beating some of the proper boys in a sprint.”

The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, said the media house was excited to be hosting the road race on Sunday.

“After an epic ride at last weekend’s mountain bike event, we’re excited to shift gears for this weekend’s road event, the main feature race of The Herald Cycle Tour.

“This year is particularly special for us, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary, a milestone that The Herald is incredibly proud of.

“Over the years, the event has grown into something truly inclusive, giving riders of all levels — social riders, competitive elites, and aspiring young talents — the chance to experience the scenic routes along the beachfront and the lively atmosphere at the family village.

“We’d like to invite everyone to come out and enjoy what promises to be a fun-filled cycling festival.

“There is so much we’re excited to showcase in celebration of our anniversary — pop-up health and food demo stations, 40th birthday surprise handout in partnership with the International Hotel School, a special theme song dedicated to our 40 years, kids play and entertainment parks, on-stage entertainment, family activation by top-tier sponsor, Telkom, and so much more.”

The Race village will be full of activities for the family to enjoy, like coffee and food trucks, Cycle Tour pop-up healthy meal demo and 40th birthday cake showcase by International Hotel School, kids’ play and entertainment park, face painting, on-stage entertainment, family lounges and a beer yard, and the Standard Bank VIP lounge.

