Madibaz looking to bounce back after opening loss

After going down 30-20 against Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) on Friday, the Madibaz will be determined to come out with guns blazing in their second Varsity Shield outing against the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Gqeberha on Friday.

CPUT produced a spirited comeback to defeat the Madibaz, overturning an early setback that included two costly yellow cards in a dramatic momentum shift.

Madibaz skipper Eddie Kruger will demand an improved display as his team look to bounce back from defeat on the opening day.

The Madibaz came within a whisker of returning to the Varsity Cup in 2025, pushing the University of Johannesburg all the way in a thrilling promotion-relegation clash in Pretoria.

On Friday, the Madibaz opened the scoring in the ninth minute when flanker Johan van Zyl crashed over after a series of powerful pick-and-go phases.

The visitors extended their advantage just four minutes later as No 8 Dewald Gerber forced his way across the line, but another missed conversion saw them stretch their lead to 10-0.

CPUT responded in the 28th minute when winger Samukelisiwe Madonsela crossed the line, though the conversion was missed, leaving a score at 10-5.

Madonsela added his second in the 36th minute after good work with Noah Peuker, and this time flyhalf Reuben Noble converted to give the home side a 12-10 lead.

Just a minute later, Noble crossed the line to extend the lead to 17-10, sending his side into halftime with momentum in their favour.

In the second half, Madibaz closed the gap in the 56th minute when centre Qurin Cupido crossed for a try, cutting the deficit to 17-15.

CPUT’s forwards responded with authority just eight minutes later, powering a dominant driving maul that hooker Lihle Kula finished to extend their lead to 22-15.

Winger Dwayne Atkins extended the lead 10 minutes before the final whistle for the hosts; CPUT held a 27-15 cushion.

Noble added a crucial penalty in the 77th minute, extending CPUT’s lead to 30-15 and putting the game out of reach.

Madibaz managed a late consolation try through Lukhanyiso Olifant in the stoppage time, but the hosts had already done enough to secure a composed 30-20 victory.

Try scorers:

CPUT 30: Tries Samukelisiwe Madonsela X2, Lindisipho Kula, Reuben Noble, Dwayne Atkins.

Madibaz 20: Johan van Zyl, Dewald Gerber, Qurin Cupido, Mtika Oliphant.

Madibaz fixtures:

Friday: vs UKZN (home), February 27: vs UFH (away), March 6: vs WSU (home), March 13: vs Wits (home), March 20: vs UWC (away), March 27: vs SPU (away). April 3: Semifinals: Final: April 10.

