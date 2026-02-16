Australia to face South Africa in Perth, Melbourne snubbed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia will play world champions South Africa at Perth Stadium on September 27 and travel to their Eden Park graveyard two weeks later to meet New Zealand, Rugby Australia said on Monday.

The Western Australia capital will also host the Wallabies-Italy Test at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 18, part of the inaugural Nations Championship matches.

Melbourne, however, has missed out on hosting a Test in 2026, continuing its run of being sidelined by rugby officials.

The nation’s second-largest city was overlooked as a host for knockout matches in next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, barring one round-of-16 clash.

While outgoing coach Joe Schmidt will be in charge for the Wallabies’ Nations Championship Tests against Ireland, France, and Italy in July, Queensland Reds boss Les Kiss takes the reins against Eddie Jones’s Japan in the following month.

The Wallabies will travel to Osaka to play Japan on August 8 before a home clash against the Brave Blossoms in Townsville on August 15.

The Bledisloe Cup, Australia’s annual series against New Zealand, kicks off on October 10 at Auckland’s Eden Park, where the Wallabies have not beaten the hosts since 1986.

The teams meet in Sydney a week later for the second and final Bledisloe Cup Test.

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup uninterrupted since 2003.

Venues for Australia’s back-to-back away Tests against Argentina on August 29 and September 5 have yet to be confirmed.

