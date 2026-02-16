Bartle siblings fired up for rally assault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The countdown to the 2026 rally season has officially begun, and if Saturday’s unveiling is anything to go by, the competition in the Algoa Rally Club Regional Championship is about to get a lot fiercer.

Dynamic brother-and-sister duo Ross and Roxanne Bartle proudly revealed their striking new Indy-backed 1-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged VW Polo rally car — a machine purpose-built to take the fight to the front of the R2 class. With fresh livery, renewed backing and a burning desire to reclaim championship glory, the Bartles are charging into the new season with serious intent.

The opening round, set for March 21 near Despatch, will mark the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling campaign, and the Bartles have made it clear they are not there to make up the numbers.

“We are confident we will be able to compete for the competitive R2 championship with this car,” said an enthusiastic Ross. “It’s been a few years since we last won the championship, so we’re really looking forward to what should be a great season.”

The compact but aggressive VW Polo may only boast a 1-litre engine, but don’t let its size fool you. Turbocharged and finely tuned, the three-cylinder machine delivers sharp throttle response and nimble handling — perfect for the tight, technical stages that define Eastern Cape rallying. In the right hands, it has all the ingredients of a class contender.

And those hands are steady. With Ross behind the wheel and Roxanne on the notes, they have built a formidable partnership over the years. Their sibling chemistry translates into seamless communication under pressure, a critical ingredient when attacking gravel stages at full commitment.

Adding to the excitement is the backing of their sponsor Indy.

“We are really honoured to have Indy on board with us again this season,” Ross said. “Their belief in our programme means a lot, and we’re determined to repay that support with strong results.”

Before the stopwatch starts ticking in March, the team hopes to complete a shakedown test, weather permitting. With recent heavy rains soaking the region, finding a dry test venue has been a challenge, but the Bartles are eager to get seat time and fine-tune the Polo ahead of the season opener.

The first round of the Algoa Rally Club championship will also add an extra dimension of excitement as it runs in conjunction with the second round of the East Cape Off-Road Club Championship. Rally and off-road competitors will share certain stages in the Despatch area, creating a festival of motorsport that is sure to draw fans eager for some sideways action, flying gravel and the unmistakable sound of turbocharged engines echoing across the countryside.

With a new car, renewed energy, and unfinished business in the championship standings, Ross and Roxanne Bartle are clearly on a mission in 2026.

If their unveiling is any indication, this rally season is set to deliver high-speed drama from the very first stage.

The Herald