Junior Boks primed for physical test in Georgia

The Junior Springboks are braced for freezing European winter conditions to face physical and abrasive opponents that will test their grit and determination on their tour of Georgia.

They will be looking to use this trip to improve their cohesion and understanding of their game model ahead of the start of the international season.

Junior Bok captain Riley Norton is one of four players in the tour squad who were in the successful side that lifted the U20 world crown last year in Italy, while numerous stalwarts of the successful SA U18 side of last year are also included.

For SA U20 attack coach Melusi Mthethwa, the tour represents much more than just three hit-outs — it’s a vital process for testing the team’s mental and tactical adaptability in the heart of the Georgian winter.

They will warm up against the Lelo Saracens before taking on the Georgia U20 side in what promises to be two very physical internationals.

Reflecting on the recently concluded training block in South Africa, Mthethwa expressed his satisfaction regarding the squad’s progress thus far, adding that the SA U20 coaching staff had implemented a revised strategy this season, prioritising “playing more” in addition to the traditional drill sessions in a bid to sharpen the players’ game readiness.

“I’m actually very impressed with the young men in terms of their skill level, their execution and their detail at this stage of our preparations,” said Mthethwa, highlighting the recent training matches against local FNB Varsity Cup opposition — FNB Maties and FNB Ikeys — as evidence of the squad’s growing cohesion and progress.

“What impressed me was the speed of the ball and how we were shifting the ball. The concentration levels and ticking the boxes on our structure were awesome for me to witness, especially during our last training game against Ikeys.”

Mthethwa, who is in his second coaching year with the Junior Boks, said the itinerary in Georgia is demanding, and having toured the country last season with the Junior Boks, he is aware of the unique challenges awaiting them, including snow and potentially wet conditions.

Rather than a hindrance, he views these uncontrollable factors as a perfect test for the young South Africans: “We can’t control the conditions, but we can control our emotions, how we adapt and what we need to achieve.”

Georgia is renowned for its bruising, forward-oriented style of play, focusing on scrums, lineouts, and relentless physicality, and Mthethwa believes this direct confrontational style is exactly what the South African side needs to further sharpen the development of their game.

Georgia will host the rebranded Junior World Championship in June and July, when the Junior Boks will aim to defend the crown they won last year in Italy.

SA U20 tour fixtures

Wednesday February 18: SA U20 vs Lelo Saracens

Sunday February 22: SA U20 vs Georgia U20

Friday February 27: SA U20 vs Georgia U20 — SA Rugby Communications

The Herald