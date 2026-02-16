Lhuan-dre Pretorius responds to Proteas snub the only way he knows how

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s been a season of mixed fortunes for 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the prodigious talent who burst onto the scene with a stellar campaign for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 two seasons ago.

That breakout tournament fast-tracked him into the Proteas set-up across all three formats, marking him as one of South Africa’s brightest young prospects.

Since then, however, the journey has not been without its challenges. Pretorius found himself omitted from Proteas squads, a setback that tested his resilience and patience.

Turning out for the Titans in the domestic four-day series, the left-hander has responded in the best way he knows how, by scoring runs.

In only 14 first-class matches, Pretorius boasts a remarkable average of 56, along with five centuries and five half-centuries. Since the disappointment of his latest national omission, he has underlined his credentials with a century and a fifty in only three innings.

“I personally feel I’ve sold myself short a bit,” Pretorius admitted.

“I would like to spend more time in the middle and score those big hundreds.”

The teenager believes his success lies in simplicity and structure at the crease.

“What I’ve found when getting decent scores is making sure the first 30 balls are solid and having a clear game plan,” he explained.

“I am always looking to score straight or attack the short ball; those are my two shots. The rest takes care of itself.”

Pretorius has made no secret of his ambition to cement a place in the Proteas Test side. Despite his exposure to white-ball cricket through SA20 and limited-overs internationals, it is the traditional format that captures his imagination.

“I want to be in that side [Proteas Test side], 100%,” he said.

“If I had to pick one format to play, I’d definitely pick Test cricket. I get asked that question a lot.”

“It’s a bit of a cliché, but Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game. I would love to play Test cricket for as long as I can.”

While red-ball cricket may be his ultimate goal, Pretorius acknowledges the role SA20 has played in shaping his development. The freedom within the Paarl Royals environment has allowed him to grow technically and mentally.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some brilliant coaches, and the Royals’ environment has been really good. They allow players to be themselves.”

He believes that sense of freedom has been key to unlocking his best performances.

“As a youngster, you can get caught up playing for your spot in the next game. But that environment allows you to be expressive and play with freedom. There’s a reason why we’re there. That’s when I play my best cricket.”

Pretorius also faced the disappointment of missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup squad. After a string of promising cameos, he fell short of earning a place in the final group.

“Prior to the announcement, there wasn’t much going through my mind,” he said candidly.

“And to be honest, I’m 19 years old. What I’ve done so far in my short career. if you told me at 10 years old that I’d play for the Proteas, I would’ve taken it with both hands.”

National coach Shukri Conrad delivered the news personally, a gesture Pretorius appreciated.

“Shuks is an honest and straightforward person. We had our chats and he told me. I’ll always respect his decision because he’s coaching South Africa for a reason.”

“I trust the plan he has for me. If that means I only play my next international game in five years, so be it. I want to enjoy my cricket and make as many runs as possible.”

Communication between management and players has been a talking point in recent months, with some claiming a lack of transparency. Pretorius, however, insisted he experienced clarity.

“I can’t speak on others. I don’t know about that. My communication was early and very clear. There is a plan in place for me.”

When pressed on the details of that plan, the teenager laughed: “No, it’s confidential. I trust Shuks.”

For now, Pretorius’ focus remains firmly on piling up runs in domestic cricket. At only19, time is firmly on his side. If his recent performances are anything to go by, reclaiming a permanent spot in the Proteas set-up may not be a matter of if, but when. — SportsBoom