Ouaddou slams Pirates’ performance in win against Gallants

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Christopher Sithole of Marumo Gallants FC in their Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not pleased with their performance in their 3-0 Betway Premiership win over his former team, Marumo Gallants, at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

He described their failure to convert chances as a “sickness” and said he feels some players are not serious about winning the league title.

“I think the only positive point today [Saturday] is the three points; that’s it,” a visibly displeased Ouaddou said after the game.

A rejuvenated Relebohile Mofokeng scooped his third successive man of the match award after scoring Pirates’ third goal (also his third in three games), having also laid on an assist for Yanela Mbuthuma’s opener. Patrick Maswanganyi netted Bucs’ second goal at Orlando Stadium.

The win saw Pirates extend their lead at the top of the standings to six points over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who are their next opponents at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The Brazilians have a game in hand.

“The positive [thing] is we scored early,” Ouaddou said.

“Had Marumo scored early, the game could have been different. When you are playing for such a big club [Pirates] with a lot of ambition, it becomes crucial you finish in the last third.

“I have been saying that, and it is now becoming a sickness.”

The Pirates coach called for his players to be more clinical, suggesting some are not serious in their title pursuit.

“If we want to be more ambitious, let’s convert the chances; let’s be more serious in the last third. We are not here to play in the circus.

“We are here to compete, and we have a lot of expectations from the fans and the club.

“We are a huge club in Africa, and I am very ambitious. I will not hide it. We want to win the title, and if some players do not want to win it, they must raise their hands and say so, because I do not want to waste time with people who want to joke on the pitch. I am not here for that.”

