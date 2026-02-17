Cherono to race Gqeberha 10km in fastest women’s field ever assembled in Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The elite women’s field duel it out in the Absa Run Your City Series Gqeberha 10km in 2025.

The organisers of the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K have confirmed that Kenya’s Faith Cherono will line up alongside Brenda Jepchirchir at the start on March 1, cementing the race as the fastest women’s 10km field ever assembled on African soil.

Cherono, who began her career as a 5,000m athlete and cross-country runner, initially caught the attention of the road-running public when she ran a then personal best of 30:50 to claim fourth position at the 2022 Adizero Road To Records race in Germany.

But after taking some time off, the 27-year-old came back to the sport, where a gradual return to form saw her produce a scintillating lifetime best of 30:06 at January’s Valencia 10K.

“Valencia’s 10km course is very fast, and there are many strong athletes to run with.

“I am grateful to have made a comeback after a break that was health-related.

“My improvement in Valencia was a result of lots of hard work with my teammates, including Brenda [Jepchirchir].

“It took a lot of time to fight back, and I am thankful to have made it,” Cherono said, reflecting on a memorable performance at the highly competitive Spanish race, which now makes her the sixth-fastest 10km female athlete of the season.

Kenya’s Faith Cherono will line up alongside Brenda Jepchirchir at the start on Sunday. (SUPPLIED)

Boosted by that run, Cherono’s world ranking makes her highly sought after by race organisers around the world.

The East African says she opted to make her SA debut at the Absa Run Your City Series because there was something special about an African competing in a world-class event on home soil.

“I enjoy racing around the world, and I am happy to head to SA. Running fast on African soil, supporting serious and professional race organisers is important to me as a Kenyan woman.”

This affinity for racing on the continent she calls home is likely to fuel Cherono when she laces up to take on a course that has produced a number of national records, including two SA men’s 10km records.

And after claiming a determined fifth place behind winner Agnes Ngetich in the elite women’s 10km race at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour event in the Rift Valley on Valentine’s Day, Cherono is not ruling out the possibility of producing the first-ever sub-30-minute 10km clocking by a woman on African soil.

“I did well over the weekend in the gruelling Sirikwa Cross Country in Eldoret, Kenya.

“I fought very hard and I was happy with the result, especially because I was still in full training as I wrapped up my preparations.

“I really hope we will have a big day and run as fast as possible.”

Stillwater Sports managing director and Absa Run Your City Series founder Michael Meyer said: “Having Faith Cherono confirm her entry alongside Brenda Jepchirchir is a defining moment.

“Their presence elevates the calibre of competition to an unprecedented level and firmly establishes this as the fastest women’s 10km field ever assembled on African soil.

“We are incredibly proud to bring world-class racing to Gqeberha and to give South African fans the opportunity to witness history in the making.”

