Fury says Joshua’s fatal Nigeria crash spurred his decision to return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British boxer Tyson Fury announced his return from his latest spell of retirement in January.

Briton Tyson Fury said Anthony Joshua’s tragic car accident in Nigeria that caused two fatalities was a “turning point” for him in his decision to return to the ring.

Joshua, a former heavyweight champion, sustained minor injuries in the crash in Nigeria in December which killed his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

“The biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua,” Fury told reporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he will face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in his return bout.

“I hear all that bad news that’s gone on, and I thought, you know what, life is very short, very precious and very fragile.

“Tomorrow is a mystery. We have to live for today. Me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then that I’m going to come back to boxing because it’s something I love, I’m passionate about, and that I’ve always been in love with.”

Fury, 37, announced his return from his latest spell of retirement in January. It will be the first fight for the former two-time world heavyweight champion since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. — Karan Prashant Saxena