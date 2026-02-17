Sibiya intends to use Nedbank Cup break to sharpen finishing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury FC players will spend the next few days working on their finishing.

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya sees the Nedbank Cup weekend as a golden opportunity to sharpen his squad’s finishing touch.

The Gqeberha side will have a bye this weekend due to the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures.

Highbury secured their first-ever spot in the competition’s last 32 round by defeating Kruger United 3-1 in the preliminary round but were eliminated after losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune.

Sekhukhune will now face the University of Pretoria in the last 16 round on Sunday.

Sibiya intends to use the week’s break to improve his team’s scoring abilities, as the lack of goals has caused concern among the technical team.

The club has failed to win a Motsepe Foundation Championship league fixture in eight consecutive matches this season.

In those eight games, the Yellow Nation only managed to score once, in a 2-1 loss to Lerumo Lions.

Highbury’s last victory came in November of last year against Upington United.

Despite their dominance on Sunday against Milford, Highbury failed to capitalise on their opportunities, resulting in a 1-0 loss in Richards Bay.

“We will play friendly matches and try to score some goals to boost the confidence of the players,” Sibiya said.

“To get back the belief of scoring again, so that is the plan. We will exhaust all available avenues to assist players in converting their chances.

“We must also try to help the players psychologically so that they do not overstress themselves; I believe some of the missed opportunities are now psychological.

“Because the more you miss, the more you feel like you’re failing yourself, your teammates, and the club.”

“We need to tap into that psychological space to try to help the players.”

Highbury are 12th on the log with 20 points from 18 matches.

They are 16 points away from automatic promotion and just 12 points away from a playoff spot for promotion.

