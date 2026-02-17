Wrexham to host Chelsea in FA Cup’s fifth round

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson reacts after the victory over Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales on February 13, 2026

Wrexham will play host to eight-time champion Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a match that was announced during the draw.

Wrexham beat Premier League club Nottingham Forest in penalty kicks in the third round and Championship rival Ipswich Town, 1-0, on Friday to reach the round of 16 for the first time in 29 years.

Up next is Chelsea, which lost three consecutive FA Cup finals from 2020 to 2022 but blanked Hull City 4-0 on Friday in its first match of this year’s tournament.

The match will take place the weekend of March 7-8 and will mark the first FA Cup meeting between the sides since 1982. They have played a pair of friendlies over the past few years, once at Kenan Stadium in 2023 and in Santa Clara, California, in 2024.

Owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham has already earned a record three consecutive promotions. The Welsh side is currently in the playoff picture in the Championship as it seeks a spot in the Premier League next season.

Premier League leader Arsenal will next play at League One side Mansfield, which reached the fifth round for the first time since 1975 with a win over Burnley on Saturday. Arsenal is seeking its first FA Cup title since 2020.

Manchester City will next face Premier League rival Newcastle as it seeks a third consecutive spot in the FA Cup final, while 2022 champion Liverpool will travel to Wolverhampton.

Fifth round draw: Fulham v Southampton, Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland, Newcastle United v Manchester City, Leeds United v Norwich City, Mansfield Town v Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, Wrexham v Chelsea, West Ham v Brentford. — Field Level Media