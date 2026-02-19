Iinyathi primed for opening game of title defence against CSA Emerging

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi cricket team will start their Division Two One-Day Cup title defence against CSA Emerging at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday morning (10am).

The East London outfit were crowned co-champions with the Tuskers last season after the final was washed out in KwaZulu-Natal for two consecutive days.

They begin their 50-over campaign already aware they are out of contention to be promoted to Division One.

On the combined log, which is made up of accumulated points from the three cricketing formats, Iinyathi are fourth with 11 points behind Eastern Storm (13), Garden Route Badgers (14) and table-topping Knights (30).

Even if Iinyathi win the One-Day competition, it would not be enough, as first place in each competition is worth 15 points.

They would end up on 26 points, four short of the Knights if the Knights didn’t earn a point.

At Thursday’s practice, it was all smiles from the players and coaching staff. Catches were sticking, and everyone was putting in an effort.

Fielding was often an issue for the East London team in the recent four-day competition. Misfields at crucial times in some games put them on the back foot.

They will face an Emerging team that is made up of ex-SA U19 players. The last game between the two teams in Pretoria last season was washed out.