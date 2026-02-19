Make-or-break weekend for Border Super 14 clubs on the brink

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bobbies No 15 Lolo Xhakalashe runs into the WSU defence at Police Park last Saturday.

Some Border rugby clubs’ Eastern Cape Super 14 campaigns will be over after round two of the provincial tournament this weekend, while others will have already booked a slot in the quarterfinals.

After three games, the top two teams from Border’s Conference A and B proceed to the knockout stages.

Of the four scheduled fixtures, the game bound to attract the most attention will be the Walter Sisulu University Eagles against Fort Beaufort (FB) United at the WSU Zamakulingisa Field in Mthatha.

Both teams lost their opening round matches and are at the bottom of the BRU Conference B.

Previously, FB United picked up a losing bonus point in their game against Komga United, while the Eagles have nothing in the points column after their 31-10 loss to Police in round one.

The loser of their weekend clash will not be able to advance in the competition, although they will stay to play their final, third conference game.

The other teams that are at risk are Old Boys and Buffs in Conference A, as they were also defeated in the opening round.

Buffs will be at home to leaders of the conference, Young Leopards, at Baysville School of Skills.

The last time the teams met in November, Leopards beat Buffs 38-12 in the Brutten Top Ten.

The team from Ducats will be confident going into the game, having won their opening conference game 45-12 against Old Boys.

A win over Leopards will register their name in the quarterfinals.

Old Boys versus Swallows should be another entertaining match, at George Randall High.

Should Buffs win and Swallows get maximum points in their fixture on the West Bank, Old Boys will be out.

A reverse result in the Buffs-Leopards game and a win from Old Boys against Iinyoni would keep Old Boys’ campaign alive.

They will draw positives from their first-half performance against the Leopards last week, where they kept the men from Ducats to a 19-12 scoreline in that loss.

East London Police will have a chance, as well to proceed to the quarterfinals if they beat Komga United at the Komga Sports Club.

All matches will kick off at 3pm across all venues.

